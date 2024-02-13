Indoor bowls has started again at Te Puke Citizens/RSA after the Christmas break.

Te Puke Citizens/RSA Indoor Bowls Club

A new season has started and many members have returned, with newcomers very welcome.

Indoor bowls are played at the Te Puke Citizens RSA Club on a Monday afternoon. Registration is from 1pm with play starting at 1.30pm.

There are also games on a Wednesday evening starting at 7pm with registration half an hour prior.

For those members who want to be competitive, there is the opportunity to attend events during the year. There are also events for those who want to play socially.

Fun days are not unusual and are always enjoyed by those who attend.

There is often banter between teams.

Anyone interested in joining the indoor bowls club, whether it’s to play or to enjoy a social occasion, is welcome to attend either the Monday afternoon or Wednesday evening sessions.

