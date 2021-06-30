Te Puke's business excellence to be celebrated with masquerade ball

All set for the ball - Sabrina Harms is organising the Te Puke Business Excellence Awards.

Next week's Te Puke Business Excellence Awards are shaping up to be something special.

The glitzy night to celebrate all that is good in the district's economy next Friday is set to be quite spectacular.

The awards were last held in 2018 and, normally a biennial event, were due to take place last year. However, a Covid-19-related postponement means it is now three years since the awards took place.

The Te Puke Economic Development Group (EDG) awards night is being organised by American Kiwi Sabrina Harms.

Sabrina has a theatre background and says she sees her role as stage managing the awards.

The awards night will take the form of a masquerade ball on July 9 in Te Puke Memorial Hall.

MC for the evening will be comedian Te Radar, who was one of the personalities who attended the 2007 Kiwifruit Festival in Te Puke.

Moon (Marama Rice), local virtuoso guitarist Phill Reha, and harpist and singer Frankie Pye will be performing. Sabrina is also promising some high-flying surprises as part of the entertainment package.

''It's exciting because we have these talented locals who are going to bring a special touch to the evening,'' she says.

The Kiwifruit King awards mascot has been out and about in Te Puke and spotting him could win one lucky person a ticket to the event.

''We know that the ticket is not necessarily the cheapest thing in the world so we've created three opportunities for people to win a ticket,'' says Sabrina. ''One of the people who submit where they found one of [the mascots] will win a ticket to the event.

There will also be a winner picked from the list of those making nominations and one from a colouring competition where the winning child will get a special masquerade mask and an adult will win a ticket.

Being mid-winter, there will be a Christmas element to the decor and there will be a coffee corner.

''We have some pieces to help with decorations to showcase what's here in the community and a little coffee corner with a tea trolley from Te Puke Rep to give a cosy spot for people to take a photo or take a second to have a conversation.''

Sabrina says there is plenty of evidence that excitement is building for the event.

There are five award categories - retail, food and beverage, service, hort and ag, and employee of the year - and there will be a supreme winner.

There were about 100 nominations across the categories and judging is continuing this week.

Te Puke EDG managing director Mark Boyle says the nominations had come from a diverse range and size of businesses.