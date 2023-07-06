Te Puke well-represented at Bay of Plenty Young Grower contest

Laura Schultz, winner of the 2022 Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition, driving a digger on competition day last year.

The Te Puke district is well-represented in next week’s Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition.

Five of the eight competitors are from the district.

The contest takes place next Wednesday at Mount Maunganui College, with a gala dinner that evening at Baypark’s stadium lounge.

The competition promises to showcase the depth of the careers within the horticultural industry and the competitors’ passion.

Now in its 16th year, the Bay of Plenty Young Grower contest has become a significant platform for emerging talent in the horticultural sector.

Organised by New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI), the competition aims to recognise and celebrate the skills, knowledge and innovation demonstrated by young horticulturists in the region.

Participants from various horticultural sectors, including the kiwifruit and avocado sectors, will engage in a series of practical and theoretical activities designed to test their abilities across multiple areas.

The Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition not only provides a platform for friendly competition but also serves as an invaluable learning experience for the participants. They will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, exchange ideas and gain insights into the latest techniques and practices driving the horticulture sector forward.

The winner will represent the region in the national Young Grower of the Year competition in Pukekohe.

“We are thrilled to host the Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition and provide a platform for the young talent in our region to shine,” says NZKGI CEO Colin Bond. “These dedicated individuals are the future of horticulture, and their passion and innovation will shape the industry for years to come. We encourage everyone to join us and support these talented young growers as they showcase their skills.”

The competition starts at 9am.

This year’s young growers come from an array of backgrounds.

Ashdon Reid — Te Puke

My name is Ashdon Reid. I’m 22 years old and I currently work as an orchard manager for Southern Cross Horticulture. I have grown up in the kiwifruit industry, working on orchards and being involved with harvest operations ever since I can remember. I’m entering Young Grower to have an opportunity to learn from and compete against the best future leaders of the industry. Outside of work, you’ll find me in the great outdoors enjoying all aspects of what New Zealand has to offer, along with being involved with my family’s orchards.

Damian Clark — Te Puke

I started my career in kiwifruit in 2018 as an orchard specialist and gradually progressed to becoming an orchard manager for Prospa. I have always loved a challenge and see the Young Grower as a great new opportunity. I am wanting to push myself, step out of my comfort zone in the pursuit of personal growth and compete with other young, like-minded people like myself that are passionate about the industry. My greatest achievement has been surviving the 2022/23 growing season. My interests outside of working include hunting, fishing and spending time with my family - my wife Katie-Jayne and kids Sage (six), Koby (three), Tiana (two) and Zion (newborn).

Dylan Wadsworth — Ōtamarākau

Hey, I’m Dylan! I’m a dad of two with my wife Shennae. I’m a keen sportsman and love a game of disc golf. My current role is as an orchard manager for Baygold, and I look after 92 hectares of G3. I love the kiwifruit industry and love growing a crop! I have been involved with most things kiwifruit, from planting the orchard right through to cropping. I like to get on the tools and on the tractor when I get a chance! I have learned so much during my career so far and am looking forward to meeting more like-minded people to grow my experience.

Jack Tortoiseshell — Te Puke

I left school at 16 once I had gained my Level 2 NCEA qualification. Once leaving school, I joined DMS as an orchard assistant. I have since worked my way through all orchard tasks and roles to reach my current position as an orchard manager. I am entering the competition to gain more industry experience. I hope to make some more connections to the wider industry. My greatest achievement is completing my Lincoln University Diploma in Horticulture after four years of study. Outside of work, I like to spend my free time in Taupō sport skydiving and exploring more of the country.

Josh Collier — Te Puke

I started as a cadet in the kiwifruit industry and have worked my way through various roles to now being an orchard manager at Seeka. I entered the competition last year and enjoyed the experience, so I decided to apply again. By entering this competition, I would like to gain more skills and meet more like-minded people. My greatest achievement is my family. Outside of work, I enjoy catching up with friends over a coffee, playing golf or spending quality time with my wife and children.

Justin Shirtcliffe — Katikati

I was raised in Taranaki, but after graduating from high school, I moved to the Bay of Plenty in search of employment in the horticultural industry. I quickly started my own contracting company working with avocados, and this allowed me to advance into a grower liaison position with Apata. I want to learn more, improve my industry skills and connect with like-minded people. I like to play sports and spend time with my family and friends at my coastal property outside of New Plymouth when I’m not working.

Katherine Smith — Pahoia

Surrounded by Taranaki dairy farms growing up, I headed off to study a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural science and plant biology at Massey University. Not long after finishing up my degree, in 2018 I got a job at Trevelyans as an avocado grower representative working with growers all over Te Puke, Katikati and the Coromandel. Outside of work, my husband and I own a two-hectare property where we grow tamarillos and avocados. I also train and compete with my team of Arabian horses in endurance riding. Currently, I’m working my way up to riding a 160-kilometre ride.

Sydney Hines — Ōpōtiki

Proud to be the daughter of dairy farming parents and grandparents, I have always been appreciative of the nutritious products able to grown and produced on New Zealand soils. Currently, I am based in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, where I manage kiwifruit orchard/s and am responsible for the compliance of Sybton’s growing operations. I am entering the competition to push my comfort zone and to test my knowledge. When not at work, I enjoy making the most of the outdoors - either heading to the beach, helping on the farm, or finding a walk or camping spot somewhere new!