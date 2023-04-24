Andrew Skerten was named joint man of the match in Te Puke Utd’s Chatham Cup win over University of Auckland. Photo / File

Andrew Skerten was named joint man of the match in Te Puke Utd’s Chatham Cup win over University of Auckland. Photo / File

Football

Te Puke Utd were up for the cup on Saturday.

Making their first appearance in the competition since 2015, the black and whites booked a place in the first round of the Chatham Cup in some style with a 5-1 preliminary round beating of University of Auckland at Litt Park.

Club chairman and first team goalkeeper Ben Day says the club is now hoping for a tough away draw in the first round “just to make it a bit of fun”.

“We’ll just see who we get, but it should be really good - everyone’s really excited for it.”

He says there was a good atmosphere at the ground for the cup tie.

“It was just an amazing ... there were probably 100 people up in the grandstand, and everyone had a good time.”

He says University of Auckland weren’t a bad team.

“It was their first game together - it might have been closer or even a different result if we’d faced them later in the season.”

An early strike by Te Puke’s Nick Johnson was quickly cancelled out by Frederick Olsen, but that was the last time the visitors got the ball in the net.

Brothers Finn then John McDonough each contributed goals before the break.

Ten minutes into the second half and Andrew Skerten provided the assist for Liam Kennedy to make it four.

Right on 90 minutes and, despite carrying an injury, Johnson got his second.

The man of the match award was shared by Andrew Skerten and Nick Johnson.

Despite not entering the competition since 2015, Te Puke do have a few cup football tales to tell.

In 1996, Te Puke beat Northern third division side Waiheke Island 3-1 at home and the following season accounted for another Northern League third division side, Western Springs, 3-2 away.

One of the great cup runs was in 2008 when, under coaches Shaun McIlwaine and Lee Hillier, the side made it to the last 32 of the Chatham Cup.

After wins over Bohemian Celtic (2-0), Navy (5-0) and Rotorua United (5-4), they took on the might of Northern Premier League Central United.

More than 1200 people turned up at Litt Park to see United that day and there was no disgrace in going down 5-0 to the then Chatham Cup holders.

In 2015, after a 3-1 preliminary round win over Auckland Volcanoes, Te Puke went out to Onehunga-Mangere 4-1.

Next Saturday it’s back to league action with Te Puke at home, taking on one of Ōtūmoetai FC’s two Bay One teams. Kick off is 12.30pm. The reserves travel to Omokoroa FC Fury for a 2pm start.

On Sunday Te Puke’s women’s team are away to Plains Rangers, also kicking off at 12.30pm.