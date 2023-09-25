Te Puke Utd celebrate winning the men's Bay 1 competition after a 6-0 victory over Katikati FC.

Football

Te Puke Utd celebrated a rare league win on Saturday, taking the men’s Bay 1 title after a 6-0 home victory over Katikati FC.

The black and whites put the disappointment of losing the Miller Cup final on penalties seven days earlier to dominate the must-win final game of the season.

Needing a four-goal or more winning margin, it was a nervy start for the hosts who were creating chances, but not hitting the target until Julian Wharewera, up from defence for a set piece, broke the deadlock.

Further goals to Jindrich (Henry) Hahn and prolific goal scorer Nick Johnson saw Te Puke three up at halftime and looking good for the win.

The crucial fourth goal, Hahn’s second, came early in the second half.

Katikati posed more of a threat after the break, but Te Puke made the title secure with further goals to Johnson and a penalty to Shaun Bell.

Had Te Puke not been successful, Tauranga City Relics would have won the title, and several members of that team were at the game, congratulating Te Puke players after the final whistle.

Club chairman and first-team goalkeeper Ben Day says it was good to get something from what has seemed like a long year.

“Everyone was stoked - older players and past members who have played for the men’s team were just stoked by it,” he says.

“It was good to see Tauranga City there and how they handled handing over the trophy which was respectful.”

Knowing exactly what was needed, the more senior players recognised the need to sharpen up after a goalless first 20 minutes.

“That first goal, Julian’s header, I think calmed everyone down a little bit.”

The three-goal halftime lead was significant.

“Everyone had a bit to say about it [at halftime] but the main thing was we were one goal away but that didn’t matter - we were good enough to score three [more]. Everyone felt that we could go out there and actually win [the title].”

Ben says there were some nerves before the game.

“Being so close, we were a bit nervous, but it felt like a year when we deserved to win something.”