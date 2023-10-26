There was a queue to get into the Te Puke Memorial Hall to see the display at last year’s treat trail.

There was a queue to get into the Te Puke Memorial Hall to see the display at last year’s treat trail.

It’s the trickiest, treatiest day of the year — and Te Puke is in, boots and all.

Te Puke’s annual treat trail is on again for Halloween — October 31 — with the town welcoming everyone, but especially those who are dressed in costumes and looking for treats at the town’s businesses.

The treat trail has become a way to show just how much creativity there is in Te Puke as families create their best costumes.

Organised by Epic Te Puke, the trail will have a focal point outside the library and Te Puke Memorial Hall, which will be decorated thanks to Rockalicious Events and Entertainment.

In the lead-up to Halloween, Epic Te Puke has been running a Spooky Short Film competition and entries will be shown on a loop in the hall.

Marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says there has been good retail support for this year’s trail, with several new businesses coming on board such as East Coast Electronics (Jaycar), The Packhouse and BHC Law, as well as Waitaha Hauora.

A map showing all the participating businesses is available at Te Puke Online.

Although it takes place on Halloween, the theme for this year’s treat trail is movie characters.

There will be food for sale, donkey rides and face painting, and the shop displays will be judged.

“Kids can just go around, have fun, get some treats and enjoy whatever else is happening,” says Rebecca.

She says due to expected numbers there may be some impact on traffic through the town.

The treat trail runs from 3pm to 5pm.

There will be a separate prizegiving event at a later date for the short film competition.