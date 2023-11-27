Te Puke top cricket standings by 20 points

Ben Vyvers scored 40 runs and took four wickets for 11 for Te Puke on Saturday. He also took three for 33 in Bay of Plenty’s win over Counties Manukau on Sunday.

Baywide cricket

Te Puke stretched their lead at the top of the Bay of Plenty Cup standings with a winning draw over Central Indians on Saturday.

Te Puke were bowled out for 217 with Josh Earle top scoring with 62 runs. Jake Rowe and Andrew Gibbs took four wickets apiece for the combined team.

Central Indians just held on to finish on 119 for the loss of nine wickets, to deny Te Puke an outright victory. However, Mount Maunganui’s loss to Greerton propelled Te Puke to a 20-point lead on the points table.

Results

Bayleys Bay of Plenty Cup

Generation Homes Lake Taupō 248/3dec (Nafis Shaikh 103no, Caleb Bate 75) defeated Craigs Investment Partners Tauranga Boys College 164/9 (Bryn Roberton 34, Habib Malik 5/44) Result - winning draw

Eves Realty Greerton 126 (Billy Syme 42, Harry Burns 6/16, Tony Goodin 3/36) defeated Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 125 (Jack Fitzgerald 3/17) Result - outright victory

Flying Mullet Te Puke 217 (Josh Earle 63, Ben Vyver 40; Jake Rowe 4/42, Andrew Gibbs 4/50) defeated Sandford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 113/9 (Lovely Sandhu 32; Ben Vyver 4/11) Result – winning draw

Craigs Investment Partners Geyser City v Pāpāmoa – not played due to wet pitch

Cadets the bye.

Points Table (provisional) Te Puke 82, Geyser City 62, Mount Maunganui 53, Central Indians 45, Lake Taupō 44, Greerton 43, Cadets 30, Pāpāmoa 26, Tauranga Boys’ College 16.