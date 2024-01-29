Te Puke reserves beat Mount Maunganui to take the Don Warner challenge trophy on Saturday.

Western Bay cricket

Te Puke sprang a surprise on Mount Maunganui in Classic Builders division one action on Saturday to win valuable competition points, and also claim the Don Warner Challenge Trophy.

Te Puke batted first and were removed in the 30th over for 120. Riley Parkinson top-scored for Te Puke with 22 runs, with the Mount bowling scalps shared around.

The encounter belonged to Te Puke bowler Daniel Price who scythed through the Mount Maunganui reply, as they were bowled out for 77. Price finished with six wickets at a cost of 30 runs. Team stalwart Ryan Crossley also made a big contribution to his team’s 43-run victory with three wickets.

United Indians won the second Western Bay of Plenty Cricket title of the season, triumphing in the Classic Builders division three and four T20 final, beating Mount Maunganui in a thriller.

The Mount division three and four combined team batted first and posted 121 for the loss of seven wickets. Jason Luke was the best of his team’s batters with 39 runs. Chandan Bhardwaj took three wickets for the victors.

The T20 title decider went down to the wire, with United Indians getting home with a solitary ball to spare in the encounter. Gurpreet Singh top scored with a hard-fought 25 runs, with Oscar Tutt the best of the Mount bowlers returning 3/17.

Earlier in the day, Albion bowler Rob Ermens wrote his name on the season honours list. In his side’s match with Danphe CC, Ermens grabbed four wickets for 13 runs, including a highly sought-after hat-trick.

Other honours board achievements on the day were six-wicket hauls, taken by Papamoa’s Tristan Opperman with 6/41 against Katikati and Mathew Dow returning 6/38 for Tauranga Boys’ College in their win over Falcons.

Centuries were belted by Sher E Punjab Te Puke top order batter Karan Prabhaker with 132 from 86 balls in his side’s win against Greerton. United Indians’ Gurpreet Singh joined in the weekend’s high-flying action by hitting 114 against Bay Blasters.

WBOPCA results

Classic Builders division one

Cadets 243/7 (Logan Murray 75, Liam Collett 36no, Jamie Coombe 30) defeated United Indians 125 (Sunil Gaur 40, Mandeep Singh 30, Liam Collett 4/10)

Baaj Sports 208/8 (Varinder Sandhu 58, Gurinder Singh 42, Yogesh Yogi 36) defeated Hawks 154 (Bikram Sandhu 36)

Te Puke 120 defeated Mount Maunganui 77 (Daniel Price 6/30, Ryan Crossley 3/7) Te Puke won the Don Warner Challenge Trophy

Katikati 210/8 (Jacob Morton 54, Flynn Watson 52, Ben Warren 37no; Tristan Opperman 6/41) defeated Pāpāmoa 174 (Jacob Morton 3/16, Colin Chase 3/31)

Classic Builders division two

Falcons 164 (Ravinder Singh 44, Abhi Sood 42no; Mathew Dow 6/38) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College 166/5 (Ashton Lucas 64no, Reuben Carter 36)

United Indians 238/9 (Gurpreet Singh 114, Abin Abraham 3/34) defeated Bay Blasters 210 (Jobin Jose 38, Abin Abraham 32; Mayank Tando. 4/49)

Sher E Punjab Te Puke 380/6 (Karan Prabhaker 132, Karandeep Singh 75, Gurpreet Padda 50) defeated Greerton 121/9 (Sukhveer Singh 3/25, Gurjant Singh 3/35)

Baaj Sports 265 (Jasvir Dhillon 98, Navpreet Singh 30, Utsav Kumar 3/14, Depp Bolingford 3/44) lost to Cadets (Depp Bolingford 80no, Utsav Kumar 68, Gurwinder Singh 36no)

Classic Builders division three and four T20 grand final

Mount Maunganui 121/7 (Jason Luke 39; Chandan Bhardwaj 3/17) lost to United Indians 123/7 (Oscar Tutt 3/17)



