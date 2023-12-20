Te Puke Tai Chi Internal Arts holds classes each Tuesday and Thursday.

Club name: Te Puke Tai Chi Internal Arts

Tai chi is an ancient art form that focuses on the internal workings of the body as well as a low-impact, gentle exercise that is ideal for older people.

It is a soft but powerful art form often described as a moving meditation.

The benefits of tai chi include improved flexibility, balance, co-ordination and strengthening - especially the lower half of the body which more readily weakens as we age, decreased stress and increased energy.

We also practise Qigong which is a life force cultivation exercise to circulate Qi (energy) in the body to harmonise, strengthen and heal body organs and systems. Qigong focuses on breath and simple movements to achieve this.

Our philosophy at Te Puke is to offer an affordable gentle exercise in our community for improved health and wellbeing with the added bonus of friendships and fun.

Local instructor Linda Curtis (0279486385), has been practising tai chi for over 16 years.

Te Puke Tai Chi Internal Arts (TCIA) is financed independently but practises the form of our principal instructor Banjin Lee, a practitioner and instructor of many years and experience, based in Perth Australia where TCIA is a growing and thriving art form in Australia.

We are a non-religious, not-for-profit organisation. New members are welcome to classes - Tuesday beginner/regular 9.30-11am, Thursday regular 9.30-10.30am, at the Memorial Hall, Te Puke.

