Emergency services were called to a shed fire in Te Puke overnight.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a fire on Manoeka Rd about 11.05pm.

“Initial indications are that the fire was suspicious and a scene guard was put in place overnight.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews arrived to find a shed “well involved” in fire about 15m by 9m.