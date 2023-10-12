Pongakawa School's Iris Fahey with Black Beauty and Thea McCall with Primrose at last year’s group day.

For 100 years, Te Puke schools have been coming together to celebrate the dedication and success of local children raising and showing their calves, lambs and goats.

The day is always a great success with students from Ōtamarākau, Pongakawa, Paengaroa, Rangiuru, Te Ranga and town schools coming together to compete for trophies and ribbons that have been handed down over the years and passed through generations.

Following the individual schools’ ag days, group day this year will be held on October 30 at the Te Puke Showgrounds.

Everyone is welcome to go along and check out the competition, admire the hard work of the children and possibly reminisce about their own ag days.

“We are wanting to gather pictures from the past to put together as a way to reflect and honour those that have gone before us,” says group day committee member Rochelle Owen.

“If anyone has any treasured photos in their archives please feel free to share a copy with us by emailing them to tepukegroupday@gmail.com.

“Group day is reliant on funding from the community and we are seeking donations of cash or goods to go towards this year’s group day. If you are interested in helping out our children please get in contact.”

School ag day dates :

Pongakawa School: October 13

Paengaroa School: October 17

Ōtamarākau School: October 18

Te Ranga School: October 19

Rangiuru School: October 20



