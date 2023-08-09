Director Michelle Cliff checking out some of the 'Footrot Flats' tales.

Director Michelle Cliff checking out some of the 'Footrot Flats' tales.

Wal, Dog and the gang are set to take to the stage in Te Puke later in the year.

Footrot Flats, a stage musical, will be a late night treat - with director Michelle Cliff about to start the search for the two main protagonists and plenty of characters with two and four legs, including Cooch, Aunt Dolly, Pongo, Cecil, Dolores, Horse and many other farmyard friends.

Te Puke Repertory continues to bring theatre to the local community and is offering an opportunity for anyone interested in performance to try out for a role.

There is plenty to sing about, with Murray Ball’s characters from the classic New Zealand comic strip being brought to life.

Michelle says the show, written by Roger Hall, with music and lyrics by Philip Norman and A K Grant, is a real crowd-pleaser and will be on stage between November 14 and 26.

Anyone keen to give it a go can head to the auditions on August 13 and 20 at 10am at Litt Park Theatre, Park Lane, Te Puke.

Michelle says auditions will be informal.

“I will need to hear you sing, so please prepare a song that suits you personally. Not every character has solos, but I need all the cast to be able to contribute vocally.”

Contact Michelle Cliff on 027 716 8785 for an audition pack and a chat about what is involved in being a part of this fun Kiwi tale.