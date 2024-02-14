Milk has been stolen from vats from two Te Puke dairy farms and police are warning the public to secure items. Photo / Bevan Conley

By Te Puke Police Sergeant Mike Owen

Milk stolen

It’s an unusual one, but two dairy farms in the area have been hit by thefts of milk from vats.

It’s something that has been happening in the Auckland region, but this is the first time I have heard of it here.

The thefts were in Old Coach Rd and Parton Rd. In one, 80 to 100 litres was taken.

We have good CCTV footage and are following up some strong lines of inquiry.

There is the potential for this milk to be sold to hospitality businesses on the black market and there is also the potential for it to be contaminated, depending on what might have previously been in the containers used to take it.

This is something for the dairy community to be aware of and to take what measures they can to make their milk vats as secure as possible. And if you are sceptical about anyone offering milk for sale, let us know.

Opportunist thefts

Over the last two weeks, there have been eight burglaries and thefts. One was in Old Coach Rd where diesel was taken and the others were in Te Puke in Dunlop Rd, Jellicoe St and Jocelyn St.

Common themes have been insecure premises and items left in plain view.

This is a timely reminder to do a crime prevention assessment of your home or property.

It’s about removing opportunities because these are opportunist crimes.

Leaving windows open that don’t have security stays, leaving garage doors open with the garage content on view and leaving things like bikes and garden tools in view are all invitations.

Consider installing security stays if you don’t have them on your windows.

Check that your outdoor lights, including security lights, are working.

It is sometimes possible to reach in through a cat door and unlock a door. If the cat door isn’t being used, lock it. If it is, deadbolt the main door.

It may be more expensive, but consider installing security cameras or an alarm.

Having photographs or footage of someone committing a crime is invaluable and an alarm is both a deterrent and, if it goes off, likely to cause anyone to bolt.

Make sure trees and shrubs don’t obscure lights or cameras and remove vegetation that might hide someone who is trying to break in.

It is also wise to record the make, model and serial numbers of any valuable items as, if they are stolen, there is a better chance they can be returned to you if they are recovered.

All these things are valuable ways of stopping crime happening or assisting us if it does happen.

People can report anonymously on 0800 555 111, use the non-emergency number, 105 or, in an ongoing incident, call 111.