Emergency services were called to No 3 Rd in Te Puke this evening. Photo / File

A person trapped in their car after it rolled into a ditch has been rescued.

A police media spokesman said police, fire and ambulance services were called to the single-vehicle crash on No 3 Rd in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, just after 8.30pm.

The car had left the road and rolled into a ditch, landing upside down, trapping a person inside.

He said firefighters rescued the person from the vehicle. The victim suffered minor to moderate injuries.