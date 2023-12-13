Te Puke on lookout for new town crier as Michael Jones steps down

Te Puke town crier Michael Jones is handing over this bell and scroll.

Te Puke town crier Michael Jones is handing over this bell and scroll.

He’s been at the forefront of Te Puke’s Christmas float parade for the best part of 30 years.

But this year’s parade on December 2 was the last for town crier Michael Jones.

He has hung up his bell and put his proclamation scroll away for the last time.

By rights, he says, he probably shouldn’t have even been there this year, having only left hospital a few days earlier. His wife Ann drove a golf cart around the parade route with Michael getting in and out to walk part of the route and greet people.

“I wasn’t meant to be doing it this year because my health wasn’t allowing it. But it was a focus - I wanted to do it - even though the doctors said ‘this isn’t going to happen’.

“I got out of hospital on the Wednesday, caught my breath and Ann helped me with the golf cart.”

Michael, at the time vice president of the town’s promotions committee, created the role in the mid-1990s, specifically because of the annual Christmas parade. Not only did he want to add something, he also felt there was a practical need. So it was at a Christmas parade that Te Puke’s town crier made his bow.

“That was the reason for doing it, to create a bit of order around the Christmas parade because sometimes at the Christmas parades there were people everywhere. It needed some direction, I felt, and I thought, why not have someone to tell them what to do?

“Largely it’s a costume thing these days, but you are still telling people to stand clear and I circulate early on, just talking to people.”

There were good reasons towns originally had criers.

“They made announcements, told news, told [people] what the rules were way back when people couldn’t read, so they had a role and it’s a serious role.”

Initially, Michael cobbled together his costume from the wardrobe at Tauranga Repertory Theatre. But then, in stepped Te Puke Repertory’s Michelle Cliff who created the outfit Michael now wears.

Town crier Michael Jones with his wife Ann in the golf cart he used at this year’s Te Puke Christmas Float Parade.

Crafted meticulously in 2006, the outfit is nothing short of spectacular.

Inspired by kiwifruit, it boasts plush velvet capes, hand-beaded with a perfect seed effect, a suede-type long jacket, a kiwifruit print waistcoat and stylish brown suede pantaloons. Embroiderer Susan Weld lent her expertise to embellish the scroll, making the costume a true showstopper.

Michael sourced his own bell and had it engraved with - complete with a “typo” - Town Cryer.

One of the rare occasions Michael took the costume outside the town was for an event in Greerton when he teamed up with Katikati town crier, the late John Groves and then Pāpāmoa-based Beefeater Patrick Nolan.

Michael’s stepping down has created a vacuum - one that the town’s promotional organisation, Epic Te Puke is looking to fill.

“The town crier is obviously a key figure in the parade because of the work Michael has done,” says marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

“He’s become a real iconic figure in the parade and other things and it will be good to see this role carrying on. We don’t want to lose our town crier.”

Te Puke town crier Michael Jones prior to the creation of his purpose-tailored kiwifruit costume. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council Community Archives

Michael says a specific set of attributes is needed to fulfil the role that, although light-hearted in many ways, does require some gravitas.

“Hopefully we’ll find a really strong candidate who’s got a strong voice and can make announcements and take it seriously,” he says.

There has already been some interest. The successful candidate may have to deal with being misidentified.

“I’ve been called a pirate, Captain Cook and recently a German Santa - that’s a new one.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it is fun and it puts a smile on people’s faces and I think [the town crier] still has a role.”

To find out more about the role or express an interest, visit the Te Puke Online website.

Michael’s town crier outfit - by Michelle Cliff

I made the costume in 2006 after seeing Michael be the town crier in a few pieces of costuming from the theatre.

I thought that Te Puke deserved a full-blown, kiwifruit-themed town crier.

I approached three local op shops for funding towards the purchase of fabric. I created the cape from plush velvet, which I hand beaded for seed effect. The ensemble is a suede-type long jacket, kiwifruit print waistcoat and brown suede pantaloons.

The hat was an adaptation of a purchased felt sun-hat and Michael had his own shoes that we adorned with buckles.

The scroll was embroidered by Susan Weld, an expert craftswoman and wife of Western Bay mayor, the late Graeme Weld.

Michael has fulfilled the role of town crier admirably and he has proudly worn this costume for over 15 years.

He has led the float parade, welcomed dignitaries and greeted visitors from cruise ships along with having been present at many significant local events. I have been thrilled to see him wear this costume and I am proud to have been a part of the creation of a Te Puke Icon.



