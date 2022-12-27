Te Puke murder accused in court

Tauranga Court House. Photo / NZME

A woman appeared in court today facing a murder charge over the death of a Te Puke man who died shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman is also facing a drink-driving charge after allegedly driving on Station Rd in Te Puke with 695mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit is 250mcg.

It was earlier reported police were called to the corner of Station Rd and Seddon St where a man had been found seriously injured.

Emergency services were unable to revive him.

The woman appeared in the Tauranga District Court before community magistrate Sherida Cooper today.

The magistrate suppressed the identities of the murder accused and the dead man.

The defendant was represented in court by duty lawyer Viv Winiata, who said no bail application was to be made, and a legal aid application would urgently be filed.

The public gallery of the court was packed with members of the defendant’s whānau and the dead man’s relatives.

The woman blew kisses to those who were there to support her.

The woman was remanded in custody to next appear in the High Court at Tauranga on February 1.

She is yet to enter pleas to the two charges.







