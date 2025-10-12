Jodi Purdie and her son Cooper will make history as the first mother and son partnership to run a tandem challenge at the World Firefighter Challenge in Texas. Photo / Stuart Whitaker
Te Puke firefighter Jodi Purdie and her son Cooper are set to achieve a world first when they compete together at the World Firefighter Challenge in Texas later this month.
The punishing firefighter challenge has been dubbed the hardest two minutes in sport. When Jodi and Cooper take it onin a “tandem” run, they will be the first mother and son to do so at the world level.
“There’s been fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, but no mothers and sons,” said Jodi.
The Firefighter Challenge has five elements: climbing a six-storey tower carrying a length of 70mm 19kg hose, chopping using a 4kg shot hammer to drive a beam 1.5 metres, extending a charged hose to knock down a disc, and dragging a life-sized dummy for 30.5m.
Cooper began watching his mum compete in New Zealand events when he was 9 or 10 – he’s 16 now – and said almost from day one he’s wanted to emulate her.
Jodi had been a volunteer firefighter before she started competing in not only the firefighter challenge but other competitions such as the firefighter drivers’ challenge.
“I’d already had a lot of impact from [emergency] calls, and I found the [competitions] were great ways to bring balance back doing something fun through the fire service with the camaraderie, and that balances the trauma of calls.”
As a recruit, Cooper did not often go on emergency calls, and Jodi said, as a parent, she wanted Cooper to discover the fun side before being exposed to the emergency situations.
There is a 31-strong New Zealand team travelling to the World Firefighter Challenge in Farmers Branch, Texas that starts on October 20.
Following four days of qualifying, the finals are on October 24 and 25.