Te Puke mother and son to make world history at Firefighter Challenge

Stuart Whitaker
SunLive·
5 mins to read

Jodi Purdie and her son Cooper will make history as the first mother and son partnership to run a tandem challenge at the World Firefighter Challenge in Texas. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke firefighter Jodi Purdie and her son Cooper are set to achieve a world first when they compete together at the World Firefighter Challenge in Texas later this month.

The punishing firefighter challenge has been dubbed the hardest two minutes in sport. When Jodi and Cooper take it on

