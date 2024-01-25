Te Puke make it two from two in cricket’s Williams Cup

Cameron Riley scored 40 in Te Puke’s win over Lake Taupō. Photo / George Novak

Baywide cricket

Thirteen-time Williams Cup champions Cadets dominated both innings of their encounter with Pāpāmoa on Saturday.

Pāpāmoa batted first and were removed for just 109. Their highest score of 19 runs told the tale of several batters reaching double figures without kicking on. Isaac White, who has earned selection for the Bay of Plenty senior representative team this season, took four wickets for 17 runs.

Cadets openers Marcel Collett and Blayne Fraser came together with their team at 25/2. The pair quickly established their ascendancy, taking their side through to victory. Fraser finished with an unbeaten 42, with Collett posting 41 not-out.

Te Puke had a good tussle with Lake Taupō before emerging with the points to win.

Te Puke posted a solid 220/9. Mike de Beer fell one short of a half-century, with Cameron Riley (40) and Josh Earle (31) getting into the batting action. Roger Urbahn took his second successive five-wicket bag, returning 5/41.

Lake Taupō were restricted to 185/8 to give Te Puke a hard-fought win. Michael Mitchell (66no) Nafis Shaikh (40) and Archie Harrison (35) made solid contributions to the Lake Taupō run chase.

Greerton top-order batting king Tom MacRury belted his fourth century of the Baywide season, with a neat 100 runs against Central Indians. Batting first at home base at Pemberton Park, the hosts reached 256 all-out.

MacRury’s century came from 68 balls with seven fours and nine sixes. Anish Desai (48) and Aiden Green (39no) made solid contributions to the big target. Aaron Bennett took four wickets for 24 for the visitors, with Jake Rowe claiming three wickets.

Rowe backed up his bowling performance, with the Rotorua side’s top score of 60 not-out, as they were dismissed for 179 in the 35th over. Andrew Friskney and James Boyd took three wickets apiece for the victors.

BOPCA Versatile Williams Cup

Eves Realty Greerton 256 (Tom MacRury 100, Anish Desai 48, Aiden Green 39no; Aaron Bennett 4/24, Jake Rowe 3/38) defeated Sanford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 179 (Jake Rowe 60no, Andrew Friskney 3/40, James Boyd 3/55)

Pāpāmoa 109 (Isaac White 4/17) lost to Element IMF Cadets 111/2 (Blayne Fraser 42no, Marcel Collett 41no)

Flying Mullet Te Puke 220/9 (Mike de Beer 49, Cameron Riley 40, Josh Earle 31; Roger Urbahn 5/41) defeated Generation Homes Lake Taupō 185/8 (Michael Mitchell 66no, Nafis Shaikh 40, Archie Harrison 35)

Craigs Geyser City v Bond & Co Mount Maunganui - not played due to wet pitch.

Tauranga Boys’ College the bye.

BOPCA Venture Developments T20 Round Nine January 18

Craigs Tauranga Boys’ College 110 (Seb Heath 38; Iman Nahal 4/20) lost to Flying Mullet Te Puke 111/4 (Mike de Beer 53no, Josh Earle 43no)

Pāpāmoa 178/5 (Andrew Goldsmith 63) defeated Eves Realty Greerton 146 (Anish Desai 49; Mathew Rees 3/19)

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 134/9 (Peter Drysdale 60; Joel Griffiths 3/21) defeated Cadets 107 (Andrew Mascall 46; Mana Takhar 3/13)

Geyser City v Central Indians – no result posted; Lake Taupō the bye



