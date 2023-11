Firefighters were called to Te Puke this morning.

Fire crews have fought a house bus fire in Te Puke.

The bus was “well involved on arrival”, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

Three fire trucks and one water tank were called to the fire, which was reported about 7.21am.

Crews from Te Puke and Whakatāne attended and left the scene about 8.43am.

The spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries.

A fire investigator was requested.