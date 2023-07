Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions. Photo / File

Te Puke Highway is closed this morning while police execute a pre-planned operation.

Te Puke Highway between Bell Rd and Welcome Bay Rd is closed, police said in a statement.

Police thanked motorists for their patience and co-operation.

More to come.