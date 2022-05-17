Shane Gillum from the NZ Defence Force careers team talks to Te Puke High School Year 13 student Miah Hammond.

Te Puke High School's tertiary awareness event last week had something for everyone.

For students who have a good idea of their post-high school journey, there was a chance to find out more detail, and for those with less of an idea, an opportunity to explore possibilities.

The annual event has been transformed from a series of presentations to a room full of tertiary education providers' stalls with students visiting those they have an interest in.

"It's a chance to have our own little careers expo on site," says leader of learning of careers Sonya Burggraaf.

There were 25 providers ranging from universities and polytechnics to private training providers, the defence forces and police.

"The expo style seems to click with the students and the providers prefer it."

Sonya says it is a chance to get information from the horse's mouth.

"I know a certain amount of things about universities, polytechnics, private providers and the forces, but they've got the up to date information."

One student who was interested in studying biotechnology was able to prepare questions to put to the representatives of Massey and Waikato universities.

"So it gives them that direction which is great," says Sonya.

Te Puke High School's tertiary awareness event in full swing.

Providers offering more practical training such as hair and beauty schools and a dive school from Tauranga were also at the expo.

As well as providing information on what is available, Sonya says the expo also highlights the various types of ways to learn that are on offer.

"It's a practical way of engaging [students] where brochures might not work."

Sonya says in the past feedback from students has been very positive.

"I've had quite a few tell me they didn't know this provider did this or they didn't even know who the universities were - so just starting that thinking process and to move on and see what other options there are is valuable.

"Generally students only know what their family knows or what they see - this gives them a chance to broaden their horizons and they can end the day with a totally different idea of what they want to do after school."