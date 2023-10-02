Some of the Te Puke High School students who successfully sat their learners' licence.

Ten Te Puke High School students’ tutoring and learners’ licence tests have been paid for by Higgins.

Students completed the course through Licence 2 Drive a company that works with our students who may otherwise struggle to gain their learner’s licence for various reasons.

The careers staff at Te Puke High School realise the importance of students gaining their licences as soon as possible and support them in any way they can by offering help for their learner’s licence if needed, driving lessons and support gaining their Defensive Driving Certificate which takes six months off their restricted licence time requirement.

The graduated licence scheme also has NZQA credits attached if students bring their licence in to school to be verified.

Higgins wanted to give back to the community as the company is currently delivering the Rangiuru Business Park Interchange project and will be in the area for some time completing this.

“Higgins are committed to ensuring they have a positive impact on the surrounding communities. We do this by supporting projects and community programmes local to the areas we are working,” says communications and stakeholder adviser Louise Smith.



