Te Puke High School's 2024 head students Libby Cooke and Isaiah Jepsen.

They are not quite chalk and cheese, but Te Puke High School’s head students for 2024 aren’t alike.

Libby Cooke and Isaiah Jepsen believe that is okay.

“I think me and Isaiah are really different in what areas of the school that we thrive in,” says Libby, “but I think that’s a good thing as well, to have different perspectives.”

Isaiah says he thinks they bring different skills and different opinions to their respective roles which will help with interacting with other students.

Libby and Isaiah also attended Te Puke Intermediate School together and before that Libby was at Fairhaven School and Isaiah at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School.

Both were encouraged to put themselves forward for the head student positions, Libby by other teachers - and Isaiah by his mum, Claire, who works at the school.

“I’ve always really enjoyed working with all the students at Te Puke High School and I got told by a few teachers they thought it was something that I should apply for,” says Libby, who was an ambassador at intermediate school.

Whatever the outcome, she says she thought going through the selection process would be a good experience.

Isaiah was a house captain at intermediate school, and saw merit in applying for the head boy role, even if he was unsuccessful.

“But I knew it would be a good opportunity to put myself out there and get out of my comfort zone and, no matter what happened after that, I’d grow myself as a person and as a leader.”

The names of students selected for the 2024 leadership roles were announced at senior prizegiving at the end of last year.

“I was definitely shocked but I think most people say that,” says Libby.

She had also put herself forward for arts leader.

“I thought if I was going to get an opportunity, it would be as arts leader so I definitely was not expecting it at all.”

Isaiah says he doesn’t think his heart has ever beaten as fast as when the announcement was made.

“It was pretty unreal. I was going for sports leader as well, so thought my opportunity would come up there, so when I didn’t get called up for sports leader I was a little bit confused.

“But I wasn’t disappointed because there were still more to be read out.”

Isaiah has always participated in various sports at school but will focus on basketball this year, due to the other commitments he will have.

Outside the classroom, Libby’s primary interest in school is dance, and she has been in all the school productions since Year 9.

“That’s a big hobby of mine and I also play water polo outside of school as well.”

Both students plan to go on to further study after school. Isaiah is still undecided about the direction he will take, but Libby is looking at a career in education. She says being head student might help guide her in the age group she would like to teach.

Isaiah says he realises the role might lead to extra pressure, but says he feels he works better under pressure.

“[Advice from teachers] has been stay on top of everything because you get so many opportunities to do everything, but also have the ability to say ‘no’ to some things because if you end up saying ‘yes’ to everything, everything’s on your shoulders,” he says.

Last year’s head girl Evie Gibney told Libby, “Try and enjoy it and not to rush yourself - take it that it’s a really huge accomplishment and make sure you are living it and not just stressing the whole time.”

Speaking at the town’s Anzac Day commemorations is one of the head students’ roles.

“I’m a little bit nervous about that, but it’s a cool opportunity to speak in front of Te Puke,” says Isaiah.

They are both looking forward to the year.

“We will definitely be gaining a lot of skills that we wouldn’t otherwise have that we will take on to whatever we do next,” says Libby.