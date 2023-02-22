Te Puke High School head boy and girl Harrison Hennell and Evie Gibney. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

For the best part of 13 years, Evie Gibney and Harrison Hennell have gone to school together.

They are set to finish their student years in Te Puke as leaders.

Evie and Harrison are this year’s Te Puke High School head students.

They both began their schooling at Fairhaven, moving to Te Puke Intermediate and then the high school.

They learned of their success in bidding for the roles at last year’s senior prizegiving.

“When I found out, obviously, I was excited and I couldn’t believe it almost - the adrenalin rush - I wasn’t really thinking, I was just happy,” says Harrison.

Evie says straight away she was thinking ahead to the new opportunity the role would offer.

“I didn’t mind whether I got it or not, but I thought it’s a cool opportunity that I would enjoy so I just wanted to go for it.”

Harrison isn’t fazed by the extra responsibility the role brings.

“School’s already a big enough load and this will be a challenge, but I’m up for it - it shouldn’t be extra hard if I just keep on top of it - the thing I’m most worried about is the public speaking, that’s quite daunting, but over time hopefully it will get better.”

“I feel privileged to be in the role and I just want to carry it out to the best of my ability and take on the challenge,” says Evie.

Later this year the school will celebrate, marking the centenary of secondary education in Te Puke, and Harrison says being head boy the year that happens “makes it a little bit more special”.

Both students are involved in sport at school, playing basketball, netball, volleyball and touch rugby (Evie) and hockey, football and volleyball (Harrison).

“I also love learning about cultures and embracing my own culture - I do te reo Māori and I am in the kapa haka ropu at school,” says Evie.

She is also a black belt in and used to coach taekwondo.

“I’ve left now but that was a big part of my life and taught me a lot.

“I just like getting around in the community and volunteering. I volunteered at the (Te Puke) Matariki festival last year.”

Outside school Harrison is a member of the Venturers’ unit at Te Puke Scouts.

Neither student had a definite plan for what next year will bring, but both anticipate tertiary study.

In the classroom Evie is interested in health and health-related studies as well as te reo Māori and thinks the two could be combined for a career.

“I’m still keeping things very wide open in terms of options,” she says.

Harrison’s goal is engineering, but he has yet to decide the field.

He is studying physics, chemistry and calculus.

“I love a good challenge - maths I particularly love. I like the hands-on stuff too - things that get my hands moving and my brain thinking.”

Both students have the goal of leaving a legacy for the school at the end of the year.

“I definitely want to advance mentoring and be a mentor to the younger students and go at it from a different perspective, from a student’s perspective,” says Evie. “That’s what’s being focused on, things coming from students, to encourage trying all the opportunities available so they can achieve what they set out to.”

Evie thinks the school’s small groups - groups of students of all ages that meet regularly - have been a good idea.

“Because when you first come to Te Puke High School as a Year 9 you are nervous and all that sort of stuff, but if you are around the older students they can help you and give you advice.”

Harrison sees himself as someone people can look up to - “someone who’s been through stuff, done stuff. I’ve been in Scouts so I’m no stranger to leading or mentoring - I’ve been around younger kids and kids my age for many years helping people in the best ways possible and can provide advice because I’ve been there, done that.”

Through their roles, Evie and Harrison would like to build a stronger school.

“School is one big group and we are heading the group and leading the group to new places,” says Harrison.

“And the amount of opportunities that are going to come round, new people, Anzac Day, speaking to the community, getting involved, being a role model for the younger kids - is going to build me as a person.”

“I’m looking forward to personal growth in myself and also looking forward to meeting new people. If there are some changes I can make that would be cool. When I leave, I’d like to have a legacy - something I’d like to be known for,” says Evie.



