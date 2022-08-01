Te Puke High School Board of Trustees chairman Jim Smith, second from the left, with student representative Harry Singh, board member Chrissie Robinson and principal Alan Liddle.

Te Puke High School is hoping to hear from people who are wanting to contribute.

Nominations for candidates to stand in the upcoming election for the school's Board of Trustees close on Friday, and current chairman Jim Smith says anyone who feels they may have something to contribute to the school should consider putting their name forward.

He says the board's focus is on the big picture, not the day-to-day running of the school.

"It's about having a look at what the future of the school could be and setting the school up to progress towards that," he says. "Ultimately the goal is to give all students the best education possible, and really it's [for] anyone with a bit of passion towards that."

The board meets once a month and there are around two hours of preparation needed for each meeting.

There are plenty of opportunities for training, and board members can get a better understanding of how the education system operates.

"It's also an opportunity for people who may have some aspirations towards governance, and personally, it gives me, for a relatively low input, access to something [where] I feel I can give a contribution back to the community."

Nomination forms have been emailed to parents and caregivers and need to be returned by Friday at noon.

The date for nominations for most other schools has passed.