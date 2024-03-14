Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke High School and police investigating alleged assault on school grounds

Sandra Conchie
By
7 mins to read
Te Puke High School and the police are investigating an alleged physical assault incident involving two students on school grounds last week.

Te Puke High School and the police are investigating an alleged physical assault incident involving two students on school grounds last week.

The father of a Te Puke High School student hospitalised after she was viciously beaten by a fellow student, wants a teacher who he says failed to intervene stood down.

The enraged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times