Te Puke Harriers runners at the North Island Cross Country Championships.

Te Puke Harriers had a fantastic finish to the cross-country season and are now heading into the road running season in great form.

Since our last editorial, the club has welcomed many new faces and we are pleased with the exceptional growth in membership.

This growth provides a great platform for runners to train with and against one another, and that has meant we have had some outstanding performances in cross-country competitions across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty including the North Island Cross Country Championships.

In our local club events, we had a sealed handicap race. The runner does not know the position of their start or handicap, which means everyone starts together and places are sorted later.

The winner does not know they have won it and is announced at prizegiving on the last day of club activities.

Te Puke Harriers Cross Country Championships were held on June 24 on our course at Centennial Park. Other runs were held exploring Pāpāmoa Hills for different training courses, Hilary Mclachlan’s property at Manoeka Rd for a run all over the orchard and farmland, and a visit to Manawahe Rd at Matata, running at 460m above sea level with Whakatāne as our hosts.

As usual, the afternoon tea was really good, venison sausages for all.

Sophie Reid, first, Sasha Isaac, second, and Ella Parton third at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Cross Country Championships.

Results:

Club cross-country:

Under 10 girls: Emily Cox 1st. Under 10 boys: Ryan Parton 1st. Under 12 Girls: Sophie Reid 1st, Ella Parton 2nd, Sacha Isaac 3rd, Sarah Isaac 4th, Mikayla Wheeldon 5th, Ava Harston 6th. Under 12 boys Sam: Milham 1st, Daniel White 2nd. Under 14 girls: Clara Brown 1st, Sophie Vomacka 2nd. Under 14 boys: Jax Harston 1st. Our numbers were down in this event due to commitments and cold, flu symptoms.

North Island Cross Country:

Under 10 girls: Kaydence Martin 2nd, Tui Blackburn 10th. Under 10 boys: Ryan Parton 3rd, Domenico Basile 9th. Under 12 girls: Sophie Reid 6th, Ella Parton 9th, Sarah Isaac 10th and Sasha Isaac 11th. Under 12 boys: Sam Milham 5th, Daniel White 15th. Under 14 Girls: Clara Brown 20th (not well) Ella Blackburn 21st and Sophie Vomacka 22nd.

Waikato/BoP Championships:

Under 12: (no under 10s), Sophie Reid 1st, Sasha Isaac 2nd, Ella Parton 3rd, Sarah Isaac 4th and Teagan Jones 6th (just turned 9). A very good run from Teagan. Under 12 boys: Ryan Parton 2nd (8 years old). Ryan is a super runner and it will be interesting to see him develop. Daniel White 3rd, Domenico Basile 12th. Under 14 girls: Clara Brown 5th and Sophie Vomacka 7.

We are a club that encourages kids to come and have a go in the fresh air, let off a bit of steam and have a bit of fun.

We have 23 runners involved and more girls than boys at the moment.

Some children are not so keen on team sports and we are aware these kids want to feel they belong and are included and we, as a club, strive to provide that atmosphere.

Afternoon teas are shared, sometimes the host provides afternoon tea and on other days we each bring a shared plate. I do wonder if that’s the reason the kids come for the run.

Te Puke Harriers is a friendly club allowing for various abilities and ages to participate at any level that the member would like. You can even walk the courses. Come and have a go, and check us out. And where are the local adults? We would love your membership and attendance.

Training by an Accredited Athletic NZ Coach is available six days a week and some do take advantage of the after-school opportunity.

It is provided free and is ideal for young Te Puke and Pāpāmoa athletes.

■ Call Selwyn for more information phone 027 2518779, or go to www.tepukeharriers.co.nz



