Casual nine-hole games of midweek golf with his dad and his son have earned Sam Pachoud a once-in-a-lifetime shot at flying off to Scotland to play in a world invitational golf tournament in the lead-up to the famed Open Championship.

Sam, who plays at Te Puke Golf Club, was randomly selected as a monthly winner in a promotion being run by Golf New Zealand.

The highly patronised event, called Make Time Play 9, runs throughout summer and encourages golfers of all ages and skill levels across the country to participate in a shorter format of the game.

Golfers go in the prize draw by simply submitting their nine-hole scorecard.

As a starter for winning the most recent monthly draw, Sam won return airfares and accommodation to Queenstown to compete in the Make Time Play 9 Final Event being held in March in conjunction with the New Zealand Open golf championship.

Sam will join eight other winners from around New Zealand to tee up for nine holes at Millbrook Golf Club - with the two best players going on to represent New Zealand at The R&A 9-Hole Challenge on the eve of the 152nd Open Championship, being played at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland in July. The world final will feature 42 nine-hole players from 22 countries.

Sam, who has been playing golf for 10 years and is now on an 8.7 handicap, admits that winning a trip to Queenstown wasn’t on his mind when playing in the qualifying lucky draw nine-hole round.

“Just winning a trip to Queenstown is an amazing prize... let alone being in with a chance to go and play the lead-in event for one of the world’s most special golfing majors,” said 48-year-old Sam.

The tournament coincides with Sam’s 20th wedding anniversary and his wife will be watching her golfing husband compete during the Queenstown sojourn.

“The thing I love about nine-hole golf is that the handicapping system lets my dad, myself and my son all play competitively together. Initially I was spending time with my dad, and now we have three generations playing together.

“Playing nine holes allows us to get out for golf after work... and be home in time for dinner.”

Golf New Zealand chief executive Jeff Latch said the Make Time Play 9 initiative truly was a “money can’t buy experience” for every Kiwi golfer enjoying nine holes over the coming months.

“For two lucky amateur Kiwi golfers who play the sport for the pure love of it, they will have the opportunity to play on the same golf course as Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox and the best professional golfers in the world in conjunction with The Open Championship,” said Latch.

“I know that Sam, along with the other qualifying finalists, will be excited about the Queenstown experience, and will practising incredibly hard over the coming weeks to sharpen up their games - with an eye to securing that elusive spot to play in the world finals.”