Harry Hillier is heading to the New Zealand open having banked his maiden Jennian Homes Charles Tour event. Photo / Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz @bwmedianz

US-based professional Harry Hillier of Te Puke has overcome a five-shot deficit with nine holes to play to win his first Jennian Homes Charles Tour title at the inaugural Race to Tieke.

The Race to Tieke is the 2023 season-finale on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour, where the top 24 professionals in last year’s season, plus tournament invitations and elite amateurs and juniors, competed over 54 holes at Tieke Golf Estate — Waikato’s marquee golf course.

Nine-time Jennian Homes Charles Tour winner Josh Geary was looking for a historic 10th victory on the tour and was in the box seat to do so following scintillating rounds of 66 and 64 to sit 12-under-par, three shots ahead of the chasers starting the final round.

Standing on the 10th tee, Geary had increased his buffer to five before Hillier changed gears.

The Kansas City University graduate rattled off birdies at 11, 12, 14, and 16, while Geary dropped three coming in, surpassing the Jennian Homes Trophy champion on the 16th.

Hillier made two solid pars coming home to win his first professional event in New Zealand following scores of 70, 63, and 66 to finish 14-under-par — an achievement he’s proud of.

“It was a long, hot day out there again. Josh played great all day but struggled a bit coming home. You have to be really patient out there — that was the main thing for me. Sitting five shots back, standing on the tenth tee, I just needed to chip away and play a little more aggressively.

“Overall, I’m stoked to get my first win on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour.”

The PGA Tour Americas player now turns his attention to the New Zealand Open in just under a couple of weeks at Millbrook Resort — another course that suits his eye.

Last year, Hillier finished in a tie for 12th at the national open but was in contention towards the end of his fourth round before the eventual champion Brendan Jones pulled away.

The 24-year-old is looking forward to returning to Queenstown to give the New Zealand Open another run before returning to the US to resume his PGA Tour Americas season.

“Momentum is everything. I am playing great right now. I can’t wait to get back to the New Zealand Open.”



