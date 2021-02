Te Puke fire fighters had an unusual callout today. Photo / File

A team of Te Puke firefighters spent 25 minutes freeing a child's finger from a seat.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Craig Dally said the crew responded to a call from Countdown in Boucher Avenue at 4.32pm this afternoon.

He said firefighters spent about 25 minutes at the scene and used a hacksaw to remove part of the framing to free the child's finger, he said.

She was then accessed by ambulance staff, Dally said.