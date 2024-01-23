Te Puke Fire Brigade report: Fire from ashes in plastic bin successfully fought

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has had 17 call outs so far in 2024.

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has had 17 call outs so far in 2024.

Emergency calls as at January 22: 17

There were a couple of calls during the second weekend of January that both had good outcomes, but they also had the potential for catastrophic consequences.

The brigade was called to a house fire in Glen Terrace after some fish-smoking ash (thought to be out) was emptied into a plastic compost bin.

The bin eventually caught fire and spread to the carport attached to the house next door.

Fortunately, the quick thinking of neighbours who managed to slow the fire down with a nearby garden hose and almost put it out before it could spread to the house meant only superficial damage was done to the carport. Sadly the compost bin was not so lucky…

The moral of the story? Always douse any ashes with water before depositing them in any receptacle as they can retain heat for days and still cause a fire.

Also, avoid putting any ashes in plastic bins – steel doesn’t burn.

The second call on the same weekend involved a bedroom fire in Dunlop Rd believed to have started from a heater.

The bedding caught fire and the two occupants of the house managed to drag the mattress outside, still burning and emitting large quantities of toxic smoke. The brigade arrived and was able to limit flame and water damage to effectively the one bedroom, although the house had filled with smoke.

The two occupants were fortunate that they were able to remove the burning material although both were subsequently taken to hospital due to the effects of smoke inhalation.

The increased use of synthetic materials in modern furniture and building materials worldwide has contributed to an increased fire threat.

In modern buildings, contents are typically made from synthetic polymers, which make cheap, lightweight, and durable alternatives to traditional materials. Examples include polyethylene in television and computer parts, polystyrene in appliance housings, polyvinylchloride (PVC) in vinyl flooring, nylon carpets and polyurethane foam (PUF) in upholstered furniture.

Carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen cyanide (HCN) are two major asphyxiant gases present in fires. Whilst CO is present in all fires, HCN is only generated when there are nitrogen-containing fuels present, such as in nylons and PUF.

HCN is more potent than CO and short exposure can rapidly lead to incapacitation.

The message here is that when a fire occurs, get out and stay out.

Call 111 from outside the building – returning inside can be fatal. The two occupants of the house in this instance were very lucky.

Check out the Brigade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Te.Puke.Fire.Brigade



