Te Puke FC keen to capitalise on Fifa Women’s World Cup

Te Puke United FC's women's team.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup kicks off this evening and, now, more than ever, the spotlight will be turned towards women’s football in New Zealand. The tournament is bound to create a buzz around the women’s game that can only lead to more interest in getting involved.

Te Puke United FC secretary and women’s coach Ashley Weld takes a look at what’s on offer locally.

Attention, aspiring footballers and enthusiasts.

Have you ever dreamed of joining a football club that combines unparalleled athletic prowess with an abundance of Kiwi quirkiness? Look no further, because Te Puke United Football Club is here to tickle your funny bone and sharpen your skills in equal measure.

Nestled in the heart of our picturesque town renowned for its delicious kiwifruit and laid-back lifestyle, our club is as unique as they come. While some clubs focus solely on the serious side of the beautiful game, Te Puke United FC embraces the lighter side, adding a dash of entertainment to every match.

Now that you’ve made it this far, let me tell you about what’s happening in our female football space.

Our senior ladies’ team has been consistently strong over the years, and with this year’s baby-faced team, we’re on track to have another strong finish in the Bay 1 division.

Iris from Te Puke United Junior Club’s eighth-grade Lions.

We are currently sitting second on the table, with 30 points, as we make our way through the second round. Whakatāne sit just ahead on 33 points, and Pāpāmoa follow behind us on 25 points.

We continue to train, ready for whatever our opposition brings.

With a huge squad of 19 players, we are excited and hoping to push for a second team in 2024, which will be a first for our club, but a feat we will be proud to achieve.

Locally, our club was invited to attend the Netherlands team’s open training session held at Blake Park, and 25 of our female members, from juniors to seniors, attended. The Netherlands’ national team is currently ranked eighth in the world. It was an inspiring opportunity for the junior girls, and a motivational experience for our senior players, giving a great insight into how the Netherlands team prepares for the world cup.

Female football has grown immensely in popularity, with more and more females playing at a grassroots level.

With this increase in popularity, media coverage and funding, more opportunities are available to females in the sport, making it more attractive to young players.

Our country hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup showcases not only our national team but women’s football as a whole. A united front of growing talent, all ready to prove to the masses they are serious, professional and ready to take home the trophy.

Rising stars

I caught up with Talia Hope, coach of one of Te Puke High School’s girls’ teams and an incredible asset to female football.

She says: “When my daughter took up football several years ago, as a player myself, it just made sense to help with coaching. This turned out to be a challenging yet incredibly rewarding experience. To coach the girls from minis in the junior club to become strong, skilful leaders of the high school junior girls’ team makes me extremely proud of their growth and excited about their potential.

“Coaching can be a rollercoaster of emotions. It’s not always easy to get the right balance, but when it all comes together and the girls are able to execute things they’ve worked on at training, it’s a great feeling. The team are currently second on the table in the Baywide Junior Girls’ division, proving they are capable of playing some lovely passing football and working hard for each other to beat tough opposition.

“Long-term, I hope to continue guiding the girls on their footballing journey through school and on to the club level. While I’m now towards the end of my playing career, my goal has been to one day play on the same team as my daughter. Hopefully I make it, and she brings a few friends along, as these girls are the future of women’s football in Te Puke.”

The Te Puke High School's junior girls' team.

The senior high school girls’ team is also proving it is a strong squad. Competing in Division 2, the girls are currently sitting at the top of the table. Training sessions with our club’s senior women’s player Sarah Earle look to be keeping the girls on form and enjoying the game.

And, of course, we couldn’t forget about the youngest stars from our junior club. We have 10 girls within our mixed teams from eighth to 13th grade. Yes, here in Te Puke we breed our girls strong, with all of these young ladies holding their own against the boys.

Hidden behind all our excelling teams are our club’s senior and junior committees, the backbone of any club, made up of 50 per cent female members, giving a strong female presence and leadership to the club.

So to all those out there, whether you’re young, old, a mother, a student, or seeking a football club that’s as entertaining as it is skilled, pack your boots, grab your sense of humour and head straight to the Te Puke United Football Club.

Be ready to experience a whirlwind of laughter, incredible football skills and the sweet taste of kiwifruit success.