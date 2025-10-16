The ornaments went missing in early September. Photo / Supplied

Two ornaments have disappeared from his daughter’s grave and Don Schwass would like people to keep an eye out for them.

He told Te Puke News the ornaments had a lot of sentimental value for his family and he would like to see them returned.

His daughter Leilani’s grave is in the New Te Puke Cemetery.

Schwass said he visited Leilani’s grave just before her September 6 birthday, and the ornaments – a deer and fawn, and a kingfisher – had disappeared.

His wife, Lesley, had a look around the cemetery and couldn’t find them.