Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke father asks for help finding stolen cemetery ornaments

Stuart Whitaker
SunLive·
Quick Read

The ornaments went missing in early September. Photo / Supplied

The ornaments went missing in early September. Photo / Supplied

Two ornaments have disappeared from his daughter’s grave and Don Schwass would like people to keep an eye out for them.

He told Te Puke News the ornaments had a lot of sentimental value for his family and he would like to see them returned.

His daughter Leilani’s grave is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save