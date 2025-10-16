The deer and fawn had recently been cleaned up and repainted by Schwass and two of his granddaughters.
“Someone may have seen them in someone’s garden. They are not in the cemetery or on another grave,” he said.
The grave is in the children’s section of the cemetery.
He said the ornaments were of sentimental value to the family and it was upsetting they had disappeared.
Schwass said if they have been taken, then “I just think it’s a bit low”.
Anyone who may have seen the ornaments can get in touch with the family via email: donschwass8@gmail.com.