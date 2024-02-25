Kiri Tapsell, of Pūkenga Farms, which has transitioned from dairy to kiwifruit and beef.

Kiri Tapsell, of Pūkenga Farms, which has transitioned from dairy to kiwifruit and beef.

Four of the five finalists in the 2024 Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Awards are from the wider Te Puke area.

This week we showcase two of those finalists, and next week we will highlight the other two.

Pūkenga Farms

A long-standing connection to the land drives Kiri Tapsell as he improves profits and environmental performance at this Te Puke kiwifruit and beef property.

Kiri grew up on Pūkenga Farms, which was previously run by his grandfather and then his parents. Under Kiri’s fulltime guidance in recent years, the farm has transitioned from dairy to kiwifruit and beef.

The judges were impressed with the way Kiri is focused on ensuring the farm and orchard operations work together to be profitable. This is carefully balanced against the continuous improvement of the property’s environmental performance.

Green, gold and red kiwifruit are planted across 17ha of the property, while 80 beef breeding cows are farmed on a further 125ha.

The judges were impressed with water management on the property, with all drains fenced, and stock entirely excluded from artificial watercourses. There’s plenty of clean, fresh water thanks to regular monitoring and careful irrigation in the orchard.

Kiri is trialling new ideas for soil health and nutrition, based on a deep knowledge of soil health and fertility. A new initiative is crimping grass swords to reduce mowing and ultimately protect the soil. Kiri’s also trialling new ways of reducing orchard waste — another illustration of his open-minded approach.

Diversification and planning for future changes is a key characteristic of Kiri’s farming and growing practices. He has retired low-lying areas from grazing — enhancing the natural environment while also boosting the farm’s efficiency and keeping him ahead of changing regulations.

While Kiri is incredibly committed to Pūkenga Farms, he also appreciates the value of work-life balance for himself, his family and his workers.

Pūkenga Farms looks set to thrive into the future under Kiri’s guidance, thanks to his long-standing connection to the land and his commitment to protecting and enhancing it.

Jonathon Boyle, of Four Oaks Farm. The Pongakawa property has been in the Benner and Boyle families for 125 years.

Four Oaks Farm

The large-scale native planting projects at Four Oaks Farm illustrate both a commitment to the environment and a turnaround on the family’s farming approach.

The Pongakawa property has been in the Benner and Boyle families for 125 years. Jonathon Boyle manages the dairy farm alongside parents Keith and Caroline, who run its kiwifruit and avocado orchards.

Recent years have been characterised by an increased focus on biodiversity, with native plants now covering 30ha of the 270ha property. A large portion of steep land and riparian margins have been retired, plus a 2ha wetland has been developed since 2021.

The native planting demonstrates an about-turn in the family’s farming approach since Johnathon started managing Four Oaks 20 years ago. At that time, the family — along with many other farmers — were clearing native bush to transition it into pasture.

Fast-forward to today and you’ll find an on-site native tree nursery that was started by Jonathon’s partner, Debbie Porter. Last year it produced 50,000 native trees, which were planted on farm or sold locally.

Four Oaks is primarily a dairy farm that runs 550 Friesian cows fed mainly with maize and lucerne grown on site. There are no bobby calves due to the use of sexed semen and the sale of surplus beef calves.

The income from milk production is propped up by a 12.5ha orchard that is split evenly between kiwifruit and avocado.

The farm’s grazing practices don’t compromise soil structure and integrity, and include a reduction in stock numbers to enhance sustainability.

A central cowshed services the whole property, supported by new infrastructure that reduces risks and improves efficiency.

Animal health and welfare are high priorities, guided by advice from consultants and vets.

This multi-generational family farm continues to shine, thanks to Jonathon’s drive to keep it profitable and his ability to adapt to change.



