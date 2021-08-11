Te Puke event: Women's cancer stories to be told

Debbie Robins (left) and Sjaan Fahey will share their cancer journeys at an event in Te Puke next week.

Te Puke may be known as the kiwifruit capital of the world, but on August 20 the focus in the town will be on Talking Peach.

The local branch of Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) will be hosting Tash Crosby, founder of Talk Peach Gynaecological Awareness Foundation, not to discuss fruit, but to educate local women about the cancers ''down there'', symptoms to watch out for and when to visit your GP.

Ovarian and the other four main gynaecological cancers - uterine, cervical, vaginal, and vulval - have been called the silent killers because they are often diagnosed too late to receive effective treatment.

"Many people are unaware of how to even pronounce gynaecological (guy-nay-co-lojik-all), let alone that it refers to the female reproductive parts," says RWNZ rimanui leader Mary McTavish.

"RWNZ is on a mission to start New Zealanders thinking outside the bra about these cancers that are killing our women at a rate of one every 24 hours."

To get the conversation started in the Western Bay, Tash will be addressing female students at Te Puke High School on the morning of August 20. She will then join local women at Te Puke Memorial Hall for a public education event.

Debbie Robins and Sjaan Fahey are two young Te Puke women living life to the full – but on borrowed time - who will be sharing their stories.

Sjaan Fahey was diagnosed with cervical cancer when she was 33 and given a 40 per cent chance of making it to her 40th birthday. The 35-year-old farmer and trail park owner with husband Luke, is also mum to children aged 3, 5 and 6.

"I feel super-grateful that I have been able to live the life I have had so far," she says, but her eyes fill with tears when she voices her greatest fear, "that my children won't remember me when I'm gone''.

But Sjaan rarely gives herself time to dwell, using her spare time to grow 2000 daffodils to raise money for Cancer Day.

"Thinking of the amazing support my family received from our community makes me emotional," says Sjaan, "and I want to pay that kindness forward."

Debbie Robins feels the same. Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019 and given a life expectancy of up to nine years, Debbie is using her horticulturist green fingers to grow flowers to give away and "brighten someone's day".

Debbie, who lives on a dairy farm/kiwifruit orchard with husband Adrian and their three teenagers, says her new motto is "to live the life I have left to its fullest and do what I want to do today, not put it off until tomorrow".

Both Debbie and Sjaan were misdiagnosed, which delayed their cancer treatment.

Tash says this is not unusual because gynaecological cancer symptoms may be vague and variable.

"Four out of five women will be misdiagnosed with IBS, constipation, stress, depression, or a UTI.

"I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017 and the only reason I am alive today is because, on the third time being discharged from the emergency department with some Panadol, I begged for further testing and refused to leave. Women shouldn't have to beg for their lives."

All women are invited to the event, which runs from 10am to 2pm for a gold coin donation that will include soup for lunch.

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti and Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan, who is on a cervical cancer journey of her own, will also be popping in during the event.

For more information contact Maureen Champion 5735190/0276257552, Margaret Scrimgeour 0275333681 or visit RWNZ Tauranga Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.