School Lunch Collective driver Nick Te Kotahi. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Te Puke’s Nic Te Kotahi travels more than 340km each day delivering lunches to schools across the Bay of Plenty, from Tōrere to Mamaku.
He is one of six delivery drivers for the School Lunch Collective, starting his day as early as 4am at the Mount Maunganui production kitchen beforepacking the meals into insulated bins and loading them into his truck.
He delivers about 1100 lunches to 12 schools each day in the Tauranga region.
Once he has finished his deliveries, he heads back to clean his truck and make sure everything is ready for the next day.
Te Kotahi has become a familiar face at school gates, known and welcomed by staff and students.