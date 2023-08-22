Daffodil Day co-ordinator Maria Moore (left) and support co-ordinators Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill and Paula Milner are ready to have a colourful day.

Look out for a yellow tide flowing through Te Puke on Friday.

Or better still — grab your best sunshine-coloured clothing and join in.

After a successful Daffodil Day march last year, the event is to be repeated, with Maria Moore once again at the helm.

This year’s march will start and end at Harvest Church in Jocelyn St.

There will be entertainment in the hall after the march, spot prizes, an auction, a remembrance table and a chance to catch up with other people.

“We’ve had lots of donations from brilliant businesses of Te Puke for the raffle and online auction — so many lovely donations and vouchers. Everyone’s getting behind us.”

One of the more unusual donations has been a bulk lot of pet food from Addiction.





“So we’ve got a cat bundle and dog bundle. We’ve got some big hitters on board and a lot of the packhouses are doing individual fundraising.”

As word has spread about the event, more and more people have told Maria they will be there.

“And we are still urging as many people as possible to come along. Hopefully, it’s even better than last year.”

While the day is planned as being fun and a chance to dress up in yellow, there is also a serious side — raising money for the Cancer Society and remembering those who have died of cancer are also important elements.

A remembrance table will be set up in the hall for people to place photographs of loved ones who have died.

Maria lost her partner to bone cancer two Christmases ago.

“It affects lots of people and we are standing together,” she says.

“Lots of people tell me their stories and I listen because I know what it’s like and that’s what it’s all about, talking to people. Te Puke is a wonderful community, people are just amazing.”

However, cancer impacting her life isn’t Maria’s motivation for putting in the effort to arrange the day, or help charities generally — that came from her own health issues.

“I’ve always done voluntary work, co-ordinating things and I’ve been a collector for many organisations.

“I was really sick with rheumatoid arthritis and I was quite paralysed, so I thought to myself, when I got a bit better on new medicine, ‘I’m going to go for it because I can. I’m not in crippling pain’ so I started going out collecting for these organisations and things like that, just doing what I could.”

Meeting people was a critical element for Maria.

“Because, when you are paralysed, you are stuck in the house by yourself and you are medicated so you can’t drive a car anywhere.”

About 20 people have put their hand up to help out, but Maria could do with a few more to act as marshals at the road crossings on the route.

But volunteering doesn’t mean missing out because marshals will be able to tag on the end as it passes.

Anyone able to help can call Maria on 027 507 7771.

Tauranga Events has come on board to help with the day and is also donating prizes.

Also, food will be available from Naomi’s Kai at the hall from 10am.

Anyone unable to take part in the march, but doesn’t want to miss out, is welcome to head to the hall.

The march is due to start about 11am.

Collection buckets will be out and there will also be Daffodil Day collection points at Countdown and New World supermarkets and outside Sunny’s in Jellicoe St.