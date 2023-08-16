Fairhaven School on Boucher Avenue is one of four schools on the suggested cycleway's route

A 4.2km cycleway in Te Puke is being suggested with Western Bay of Plenty District Council seeking the community’s thoughts.

The council is asking the public to help finalise the plans for the cycleway that has the goal of making it safer for our students to ride to school.

Local Te Puke community group, Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway Society, identified the route and suggested it to the council as part of their Walking and Cycling Master Plan.

Thanks to $2.4 million of funding support from the Transport Choices package, part of the Waka Kotahi Climate Emergency Response Fund programme, the cycleway is taking another step closer to reality.

The proposed route begins in Donovan Park and loops around town via Cameron Rd and Boucher Ave, passing four schools and stopping before the business district at the Jocelyn Street/Queen Street intersection.

The proposed cycleway, subject to funding:

■ is approximately 4.2km long.

■ is a mix of 2.7m wide two-way cycle lane on the road, and a 3m to 5m wide shared path (mixed to suit the limited width of the roads, and meet safety requirements)

■ is suitable for all ages and abilities.

■ includes some new footpaths and new pedestrian crossings.

The new cycleway is the council’s latest step in helping to recognise that, as the number of people in Te Puke continues to grow, so does the need for different ways to get around town.

The Transport Choices funding is dedicated to this cycleway project, it cannot be reassigned to other transport-related projects.

Council’s cycleways manager, Scott Parker says the cycleway is a forward-thinking move, ensuring Te Puke remains a vibrant, liveable, and dynamic town.

“We’re confident this path will make it easier for you to get around Te Puke. It’ll open up our streets for people of all ages and abilities while reducing emissions and congestion on local roads.

“There are so many benefits that come from cycleways. When done right, they are an active, sustainable, and safe way to get around. It’s also about creating a safe space for everyone.

“Right now, our sights are set on creating a route that links four schools to the heart of town. Our students are all potential cycleway users, but they’re also our most precious and vulnerable users, so we need to ensure they’re safe.

“The project will also address the concerns on the speeds of these roads and removal of some car parking – so it is important we hear from the community”.

There are two design options, and the council wants the community to vote on its favourite.

They both follow the same community-designed route, but they’re on opposite sides of the road - as this affects things like crossings and car parks which will change. Also depending on funding, we may need to choose between the Cameron Rd cycleway or Boucher Ave cycleway.

“With your feedback we can make this cycleway a real turning point for the Te Puke community – but it’ll only work if we have your input. So please check out the plans and tell us what you think,” says Scott.

To share your thoughts on the cycleway route and go into the draw to win a prize, jump online and do the survey at haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/choose-your-ride

There will also be a drop-in information session on August 31 between 3pm and 6pm at Te Puke Intermediate School’s performing arts centre.

Printed forms are available at the Te Puke Library and Service Centre.