One person has died in a crash in Te Puke.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on No 3 Rd, between No 4 Rd and Bayliss Rd, about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

One person died at the scene and another person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, police said today.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and inquiries continued.