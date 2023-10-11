Te Puke Country Music Club's first club day. From left: Pat Lambert (first president), Ian Colhoun, Robbie Govan, Murray Govan (on drums) and Clive Benseman.

Te Puke Country Music Club was formed 40 years ago. This weekend the club will mark the milestone with a special day of celebration at Te Puke Citizens RSA.

The club sprang from an idea formed over a quiet drink among keen country music followers in August 1982.

By January 1983 the club was up and running.

At the first general meeting local traffic cop Pat Lambert was elected president. Vice president was Bob McNeil, secretary Netta Williamson and treasurer Carol Tozer, who was replaced by Geoff Mutton.

Committee members were Henry Keenan, John Nagle, Raewyn Weller, Bettie Pratt, Norma Farac, Maura Nankiville, Mike Lambert, Beverly Puketapu and Kathy Marsh.

John Reha was elected as patron.

Early band members included Pat, Ian Colhaun, Clive Benseman, Kerry Marsh, Murray and Robbie Govern, Henry Keenan and Edwin Steiner.

For the first few months club day was held in the Rangiuru Sport’s clubrooms before it was moved to Te Puke High School hall.

After 1986 club days were in the St John Ambulance Hall.

At the first club night, just 10 people joined and paid their subs. But by August 1983, 73 families and 45 single members had joined.

A charity night in 2004 raised funds for Project Hope.

In 1983 two members gained national honours. Marion White won the Auckland Vets Awards and became the NZCMA Queen at the Taupō Awards, where Candy Anderson won the gospel section.

Over the years a number of members who started with the club have gone on to achieve national honours.

In 1987, the club held its first talent quest with the overall winner being Camille Te Nahu, a junior who looked to have a big future in country music. Since her marriage, she is now Camille French and lives in Nashville with her family and had several appearances in The Grand Ole Oprey.

Also doing well at the first talent quest was current NZCMA president Leslie Nia Nia.

The club’s talent quest is now the Te Puke Country Music Awards which continue to be very popular.

Over the years the club has held its annual charity concert 26 times, raising many thousands of dollars for local charities.

Over the past 40 years there have also been beach camp nights, shop promotions, weddings, sport socials, all made possible by band members and artists.

The celebration club day will be on Sunday, starting at 11.30am.

Everyone is welcome.



