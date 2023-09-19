Neena Chauhan was elected unopposed to Te Puke Community Board as the only candidate nominated in the 2023 byelection.

The newest Te Puke Community Board member Neena Chauhan is excited at the prospect of giving something back to the community she has called home for 22 years.

Neena said her two great passions are community and children.

The early childhood educator has already been heavily involved in the community as a community liaison and multi-language teacher and interpreter, and translator for the local Indian community.

Nominations closed on September 7 for the seat, which was left vacant after the resignation of Anish Paudel earlier this year.

As there was only one nominee, she was declared elected, avoiding the need for a byelection.

“I’m really excited to be taking up this position and feel really privileged to be given an opportunity to give back,” Neena said.

“I look forward to working with our Te Puke neighbours and representing them on matters that affect them.”

Neena said she had a particular passion working with special needs and neuro-diverse children and their parents.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer congratulated Neena and welcomed her becoming the newest elected member representing her community.

She joins Kassie Ellis, Dale Snell and Karen Summerhays on the Te Puke Community Board, as well as district councillors Grant Dally and Andy Wichers.

Neena will make her declaration at the Council meeting on October 3.