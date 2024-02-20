Te Puke Community Board dips into coffers

Te Puke Community Board agreed to help fund the painting of a mural on the Rangiuru Sports Club fenceline facing Jellicoe St.

Te Puke Community Board dipped into its coffers to help fund a number of projects around the town.

Having already committed $3000 towards providing Wi-Fi in Jubilee Park, the board agreed to a top-up of $60.07 to ensure the scheme went ahead.

The board’s contribution is to fund the hardware necessary, while Eastpack has sponsored the operational costs of providing the service up to 2026.

Installation is due to happen on February 27.

The board also made available up to $2300 to go towards the painting of a mural on the fence on the Jubilee Rd frontage of Rangiuru Sports Club.

Chairwoman Kassie Ellis said she had been approached by the club, who wanted to commission Millie Pidwell to paint the mural.

“It would make it look more pleasing coming into town,” she said.

A final design had not been put forward, although it would include the club colours.

Councillor Andy Wichers said he would like to see some sort of checks and balances in respect of the final design.

“In terms of what it looks like, I am hoping for her to bring it back in an informal setting,” said Kassie.

The Te Puke dog park has only limited shade, and the board agree to fund the installation of a shade sail above one of the seats at the park.

There was some debate about whether the sail should be supported by wooden or steel poles - the cost estimate received being based on wooden poles.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s general manager infrastructure services, Cedric Crow, said he would investigate whether the council could meet the extra cost of using steel poles.

***

At last week’s meeting, two applications for grants were considered - one was approved, but the other turned down.

An application for a grant of $1000 by the Te Puke Citizens/RSA Anzac Committee to contribute towards catering and other operating expenses for the annual Te Puke Civic Anzac Day commemoration was approved.

An application from Youth Encounter Ministry for a grant for counselling sessions for young people unable to pay for the service was turned down.

The board heard a grant application by the same organisation had been approved in April last year.

Board member Karen Summerhays said she felt the application didn’t fit the board’s criteria for grant approval, and the board’s function was not to be a social service provider.

Kassie said she felt it was time the organisation explored other funding options.

“This doesn’t reflect on the amazing things they do,” said Andy.

“It’s more about our strategic direction,” said Karen.