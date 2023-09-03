Nominations are set to close for the Te Puke Community Board vacancy.

Nominations for the Te Puke Community Board close on Thursday at midday.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council announced on August 8 a byelection for the role due to member Anish Paudel stepping down on account of “personal reasons and changing priorities”.

“Community Board members foster strong networks and relationships with the community, stay connected and informed on local issues and pass information to the council to influence change for the betterment of Te Puke,” the council said in a media release.

“Being a Community Board member is an incredible privilege and demonstrates the commitment that members have to their region.”

To be eligible to stand for election, you must be enrolled to vote and a New Zealand citizen. Nominees must also be nominated by two voting residents of the Te Puke Community Board area.

If more than one candidate is nominated before midday on Thursday, it will go to a postal ballot. Residents in the Te Puke Community Board area will then be asked to choose their newest representative in October.

The official results will be announced on November 3.

The Te Puke byelection was expected to cost ratepayers $22,950, according to council governance manager Greer Golding.

The council said a byelection must be held because it was more than 12 months before the next local body election in 2025.

Anish Paudel received 523 votes in the October 2022 local body elections and was elected to the board alongside Dale Snell (959), Kassie Ellis (940) and Karen Summerhays (937).

A byelection has also been triggered for another Western Bay of Plenty District Council community board after Waihī Beach Community Board member Alan Kurtovich resigned.

