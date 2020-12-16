Te Puke celebrates with Christmas in the Park

The organising committee for Te Puke Christmas in the Park, from left, Monique Lints, Dale Snell, Hollie Snell, Angela Leigh and Sjaan Rounds.

Christmas is about a miracle and tradition and in a similar vein, so is this year's Te Puke Christmas in the Park.

It's not far off a miracle that the event will be going ahead this Saturday. And, as has become a bit of a tradition for the event, it's all come together late in the piece.

Monique Lints of organisers Made in Te Puke Trust says, as with the group's previous event, World Fest on November 21, whether Christmas in the Park went ahead was up in the air.

''We were always intending to do Christmas in the Park but with Covid we were on tenterhooks as to whether it would go ahead or not, a bit like World Fest,'' says Monique.

''So when World Fest was out of the way, it was like, 'hang on, we haven't really started on Christmas in the Park' because we were unsure whether or not it was going to happen.''

The trust also put out the call for financial assistance to ensure Christmas in the Park went ahead - and the calls were answered.

''So as per usual and in our traditional style, we've pulled it together in a short space of time and the community has pitched in and we've got enough funds to cover the operational costs - for which we are very grateful.''

This year's event will see the reintroduction of Carols by Candlelight, starting around 8pm, with the event itself getting under at 4.30pm.

''There will be a special appearance from Santa around 6 o'clock and then a live band before Carols by Candlelight.''

There will be prizes for the best decorated candle holders.

There will also be entertainment for everyone, food trucks, market stalls.

''There will be a few market stalls, but they will all be new stall holders because a lot of our [monthly community market] stall holders have given up or have had to go and find work. We are seeing the far reaching effects of Covid - not just that immediate stuff that our community was affected by.''

The main message is, though, that a Christmas celebration is going ahead in Te Puke.

''The maim kaupapa behind it is the whole togetherness of the community for Christmas and celebrating Christmas for what it is,'' says Monique.

''It's a reflection of what a year we have all had and experienced as a community.

''And it's an opportunity for our locals to get on stage to showcase what talents they have.''

Monique says there will be a good mix of entertainment for all.

''It's an event for everybody to come together and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.

Christmas in the Park is in Jubilee Park and everyone going along is asked to take a non-perishable food item to donate to EmpowermentNZ's food bank.