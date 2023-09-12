Te Puke Business Excellence Awards co-ordinater Sabrina Harms. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Renewed business confidence has seen a surge in entries for the annual Te Puke Business Excellence Awards.

Awards organiser Sabrina Harms said it has been an incredible year for the awards and there had been a record number of entries, with 52 taking part this year.

“All the recovery from Covid has been very, very hard for businesses in the region and so we are just really pumped and so glad to be able to offer the opportunity for the community to come together and just celebrate the really amazing, incredible job that businesses are doing.”

That celebration will take place on September 22 at Te Puke Memorial Hall.

Finalists are split over four categories — retail, service, food and beverage, and agriculture, horticulture and manufacturing.

Judges would look at four broad areas of each business — financial, customers and markets, internal process, and learning and growth.

Harms said there were also four new chances to win this year with categories added for Leader of the Year, Excellence in Sustainability, Excellence in Innovation and Customer Experience.

“Businesses have more of an opportunity to win and be recognised than they ever have before.

“We’re particularly proud this year to be looking at the innovation and sustainability categories because it’s our opportunity to celebrate and really showcase how key businesses are helping us move towards a brighter and healthier future.”

The awards night itself is a big event with a three-course meal, live music and a surprise event that will be revealed on the night.

Last year there were aerial ribbon dancers, including an aerial bartender delilvering drinks in the crowd.

“The sea of people who flocked over to get a glass of champagne poured by him was pretty impressive as well.”

She said people were talking about the aerial bartender for months after the last event.

“Folks remembered us and they go, ‘oh, that was the event where the guy was hanging from the ceiling’,” Harms said.

“And I tell you what, I am just so wildly excited for everyone who comes to the awards to see what we’ve got planned for this year, because I think it’s just gonna knock their socks off.”

Tickets for the night are available by going to tepukeawards.business and businesses can still enter the awards because judges are doing the rounds.

“We do have a limited number of tickets this year, in particular, just because of the nature of our special surprise performance. We had to put a cap on our seating capacity, so they’re going pretty fast.

“Even if you’re not a business, we would love people to come and join us and celebrate because, you know, these businesses, they’re the bread and butter of everyone’s day.”























