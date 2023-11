Te Puke Boys’ and Girls’ Agricultural Club marks centenary at group day

The Dairy Company Shield was won by Pongakawa School’s Emily Stuart, Khloe Foreman, Bella Walker.

The Dairy Company Shield was won by Pongakawa School’s Emily Stuart, Khloe Foreman, Bella Walker.

A hundred years ago, agricultural group day would have meant inspecting vegetable gardens as well as calves and lambs.

The latest local agricultural group day, held late last month, was a celebration of 100 years of the Te Puke Boys’ and Girls’ Agricultural Club.

Schools from around the district had displays of their past participants. The event was hosted by Paengaroa School and supported by volunteers and current committee members.

The occasion was also supported by families whose names appear on many of the trophies presented throughout the day.

Secretary Marie Peterson says there was plenty of reminiscing among the crowd that gathered, despite it being a wet day.

“I was reminded that when agricultural day started, not only was it calves and lambs, but also included a vegetable garden, where judges visited private homes,” she says. “Perhaps a new angle to take in the future.”

The Hewison Rosebowl for supreme champion lamb was won by Mac Mckenzie of Pongakawa School.

Marie says the standard of animals was very high, with judges having a major task to evaluate and decide on winners.

“This once-a-year occasion is a great time for children to mix and talk about their animals,” Marie says sponsors play a major part in the success of the event and the committee is grateful to ASB Bank, Farmlands, Fonterra, Open Country Dairy, ANZ, Gavin Lecky Transport, RD1, NRM, FIL, Sonic Spray, Milligans Feeds, Te Puke Veterinary Centre, Paengaroa Auto World, Trevelyans, FMG, Balance Agrinutrients, R & R Tractors, Te Puke New World PGG, Countdown Te Puke, Wealleans.

Results

GOAT RING

Goat Leading Snr: First Ryan Crawshaw, Rangiuru, second Georgia Hungerford, Te Ranga third Naia Noghera-Richards Pongakawa, fourth Alexis Breckon Pongakawa

Goat Leading Jnr: First Sage Clarke, Paengaroa, second Navian Noghera-Richards Pongakawa

Goat Calling Snr: First Alexis Breckon Pongakawa, second Georgia Hungerford Te Ranga, third Naia Noghera-Richards Pongakawa fourth Ryan Crawshaw Rangiuru

Goat Calling Jnr: First Sage Clark Paengaroa, second Navian Noghere-Richards

Goat Child Effort Snr: First Alexis Breckon Pongakawa, second Naia Noghera-Richards Pongakawa, third Georgia Hungerford Te Ranga, fourth Ryan Crawshaw Rangiuru

Goat Child Effort Jnr: First Sage Clark second Navian Noghera-Richards Pongakawa

Griffins Cup Champion Goat Alexis Breckon Pongakawa, Reserve Champion Sage Clark Paengaroa

LAMB RING:

Lamb Leading Jnr: First Mac McKenzie Pongakawa, second Pippa James Ōtamarākau, third Holly Curran Te Ranga, fourth Oscar James Ōtamarākau

Best Pet Lamb Jnr: First Eden Judd Pongakawa, second Mac Mckenzie Pongakawa, third Usla Schaumbel Rangiuru, fourth Ollie Murie Rangiuru

Lamb Child Effort Jnr: First Pippa James Ōtamarākau, second Ruby Chapmann Pongakawa, third Holly Curran Te Ranga, fourth Arol Tod Ōtamarākau

Lamb Type Jnr: First Mac Mckenzie Pongakawa, second Ruby Judd Pongakawa, Kate McKenzie Pongkawa, fourth Brody Jones Pongakawa

Pattie Cup: Pippa James Ōtamarākau

Pikowai Cup: Champion Mac McKenzie Pongakawa, Reserve Champion Eden Judd Pongakawa

GP Spratt Shield: Ōtamarākau School Annabelle Hogson, Pippa James, Oscar James

Lamb Leading Snr: First Hayden May Rangiuru, second Evan Mortensen Ōtamarākau, third Aleriya Domino Ōtamarākau, fourth Jade Easton Pongakawa

Day Cup: Mac McKenzie Pongakawa

Best Pet Lamb Snr: First Novah Parsons Te Ranga, second Molly McGowan Te Ranga, third Evan Mortensen Ōtamarākau, fourth Anna Logie Te Ranga

Burt Cup: Novah Parsons Te Ranga

Lamb Child Effort: First Aleriya Domino Ōtamarākau, second Annabelle Hodgson Ōtamarākau, third Hugo Lee Te Ranga, fourth Hayden May Rangiuru

Lamb Type Snr: First Madeline James Ōtamarākau, second Billy Hollies Te Ranga, third Annabelle Hodgson Tamarakau, fourth Zac Clayton Te Ranga

Gulliver Cup: Annabelle Hodgson Ōtamarākau

Hannay Cup: Champion Annabelle Hodgson Ōtamarākau, Reserve Champion Aleriya Domino Ōtamarākau

Hewison Rosebowl Supreme Champion Lamb: Mac McKenzie Pongakawa

CALF RING

Light Breed

Calf Leading Jnr: First Kyree Partel Pongkawa, second Emma Eichler Te Ranga, third Jackson Thomas Paengaroa, fourth Georgia Wade Pongakawa

Blythe Cup: Kyree Bartel Pongakawa

Child Effort Snr: First Lucy Wattam Pongakawa, second Ashton Deed Pongakawa, third Lincoln Murray Te Ranga

Child Effort Jnr: First Oscar Wattam Pongakawa, second Evelyn Tod Ōtamarākau, third Charlie Wade Pongakawa, fourth Georgie Wade Pongakawa

Youngman Cup Champion: First Oscar Wattam Reserve Champion Lucy Wattam

Dairy Type Snr: First Lincoln Murray te Ranga, second Ashton Deed Pongakawa, third Lucy Wattam Pongakawa

Dairy Type Jnr: First Georgie Wade Pongakawa, second Oscar Wattam Pongakawa, third Harper Tod Ōtamarākau, fourth Evelyn Tod Ōtamarākau

Alan Cup: Georgie Wade Pongakawa

Ken Bennett Cup: Oscar Wattam Pongakawa

Conway Cup: Oscar Wattam Pongakawa

Hinta Cup: Bella Walkere Pongakawa

Wright Cup: Iris Fahey Pongakawa

Dulcie & Kelvin Reynolds Cup: Khloe Foreman Pongakawa

Kawaponga Trophy Supreme Champion Calf: Bella Walker Pongakawa

School Summitt Cup: Pongakawa School

Dairy Company Shield: Pongakawa School

Gulliver Cup Yearling: Jai Taft-Robertson

HEAVY CALVES

Calf Leading Snr: First Jacob Stolzenberg Rangiuru, second Ashton Deed Pongakawa, third Khloe Foreman Pongakawa, fourth Lucy Wattam Pongakawa

Child Effort Snr: First Bella Walker Pongakawa, second Emily Stuart Pongakawa, third Bodhi Taft-Robertson Town Schools, fourth Arie Taft-Robertson Town Schools

Child Effort Jnr: First Iris Fahey Pongakawa, second Emma Eichler Te Ranga, third Kahu White Ōtamarākau, fourth Isaac Mansauloa Ōtamarākau

Western Bay Breeders Trophy: Bella Walker Pongakawa, Reserve Champion Iris Fahey Pongakawa

Dairy Type Snr: First Bella Walker Pongakawa, second Arie Taft-Robertson Town Schools, third Emily Stuart Pongakawa, fourth Bodhi Taft-Robertson Town Schools

Dairy Type Jnr: First Iris Fahey Pongakawa, second Kyree Bartel Pongakawa, third Jack Beban Pongakawa, fourth Kahu White Ōtamarākau

Greenmeadows Cup: Bella Walker Pongkawa

Woodward Cup: Bella Walker Pongakawa

BEEF SECTION

Child Effort Snr: First Khloe Foreman Pongakawa, second Mitchell Cumming Pongakawa, third Asher Cumming Pongakawa, fourth Amber Cleaver Town Schools

Child Effort Jnr: First Will Fahey Pongakawa, second Conrad Gordon Pongakawa, third Jackson Thomas Paengaroa, fourth Hugo McCall Pongakawa

O’hara Estate Trophy: Khloe Foreman Pongakawa, Reserve Champion Will Fahey Pongakawa

Type Snr: First Amber Cleaver Town Schools, second Mitchell Cumming Pongakawa, third Asher Cumming Pongakawa, fourth Khloe Foreman Pongakawa

Type Jnr: First Hugo McCall Pongakawa, second Jackson Thomas Paengaroa, third Will Fahey Pongakawa, fourth Conrad Gordon Pongakawa

PPCS CUP: Hugo McCall Pongakawa Reserve Champion Amber Cleaver Town Schools

FMG Cup: Khloe Foreman Paengaroa

Kevin and Andrea Marsh Cup – Child Calf Judging: First Carlie Penniall Paengaroa, second Ella Parton Paengaroa, third Maddison Lane Paengaroa, fourth Jennifer Paengaroa