Te Puke beauty queen off to NY Fashion Week

Te Puke’s Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill will be on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill’s modelling and beauty pageant journey is taking her from the big kiwifruit to the Big Apple.

The Te Puke model and beauty queen will make a whistle stop visit to New York later this month to walk the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

She will wear New Zealand designer Dhanak Humayun of Rakshi Design as well as New York fashion designer The Tradition Oitijhyo and Indian fashion designer Rosy Ahluwalia.

Jerrie-Lee is one of five models from New Zealand who will be at the Mydream New Work Fashion Week event at the Hard Rock Hotel.

It’s only a matter of weeks since she was in Dubai at the Ms Woman of the Universe pageant where she won the Miss Divine title.

She has modelled professionally for two and a half years.

She says while modelling and beauty pageants come under the same umbrella “they are completely different”.

“With modelling and pageantry you’ve different styles of walking. In pageantry you are showing yourself, you are showing your personality, but with modelling it’s more about the outfit. When you are walking you have to emphasise the different parts of the outfit.

“If it’s got pockets, you emphasise the pockets, if its a jacket you open it up, if you wearing multiple things you have to take the jacket off to show what’s underneath

“People think you just walk up and down then you are out, but you have to know where the photographers are, where to stand, you also have to know where the lighting is, you need to find that light and you need to know your angles and know how to pose.”

Jerrie-lee has modelled for Dhanak at two shows, so knows her style.

“She mainly focuses on gowns and her background is Indian so she incorporates her own culture into her designs. They are good quality, and there’s bling and a bit of glamour as well.”

The five models have differing cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

“I’m Māori-Polynesian, there’s an Indian model, there’s African-American and Asian - so we are quite diverse.

“But we are all representing New Zealand, so it’s showing the different cultures, the multiculturalism of New Zealand.”

Jerrie-Lee says she was excited, but a little bit shocked, to be asked, just after she got home from Dubai, to go to New York, but she will only have a short stay in the Big Apple.

“It’s all about work - I’ll do it and then get back to my children.”

But she hopes it will be the start of more international modelling, with Dhanak also possibly showing at London Fashion Week.

“If all goes well with this one, I’m going to be going to London so it might be the start of some great fashion shows around the world.”

Jerrie-Lee is now in her 30s.

“I feel I’ve worked hard, so it hasn’t just happened, but I do feel very blessed because this is a great opportunity for my modelling career.”

She says she hopes her success will inspire others.

“I hope that people who are New Zealanders and who are mums - people can see they can still follow their dreams and make things happen.

“I was told negative things about [what I was trying to do] and if I had listened to the negativity, I wouldn’t have been able to do all these amazing things I’ve been able to do.

“It’s just, give it a go, if that’s your passion and you love it, it doesn’t matter if you are a mum, put the work in give it a go and try your best.”