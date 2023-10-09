Te Puke Baptist Church to hold its annual Ocktoberfest

A sale of pre-loved clothing will be part of the Te Puke Baptist Church's Ocktoberfest Gala on Saturday.

Te Puke Baptist Church is holding its annual Ocktoberfest Gala on Saturday.

Free activities for the children will include a sawdust dig, ‘hit the rat’, mini-golf, decorating cookies and a puppet show. There will be a small charge for the bouncy castle.

Adults can explore the wide selections from the white elephant sales and pre-loved clothes. There will be a selection of food and drink, including Devonshire tea, coffee, a sausage sizzle, home baking, cold drinks and lamb-filled rolls.

There will also be free entertainment, including Indian dancing and a demonstration from Te Puke Gymsport.

Muscle cars will be on display and available for a ride.

The church is on the corner of Station Rd and Malyon St, with the gala running from 9am to 1pm.