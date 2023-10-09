Te Puke Baptist Church to hold its annual Ocktoberfest

Te Puke Baptist Church is holding its annual Ocktoberfest Gala on Saturday.
Free activities for the children will include a sawdust dig, ‘hit the rat’, mini-golf, decorating cookies and a puppet show. There will be a small charge for the bouncy castle.
Adults can explore the wide selections from the white elephant sales and pre-loved clothes. There will be a selection of food and drink, including Devonshire tea, coffee, a sausage sizzle, home baking, cold drinks and lamb-filled rolls.
There will also be free entertainment, including Indian dancing and a demonstration from Te Puke Gymsport.
Muscle cars will be on display and available for a ride.
The church is on the corner of Station Rd and Malyon St, with the gala running from 9am to 1pm.