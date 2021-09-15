Te Puke: Are young people's needs being met?

Chrissi Robinson is keen to hear from young people and those working with them.

One of Te Puke's most amazing assets is its young people.

But are their aspirations being met?

It's a question a new project, initiated by COLAB, aims to answer and to then find ways of making things better.

The project covers the whole of the Maketū-Te Puke ward.

''The first step I'll be focusing on is working out what we've got, where the gaps are and forming some networks and connections,'' she says.

''The first step I'll be focusing on is working out what we've got, where the gaps are and forming some networks and connections,'' she says.

''The goal is to scope what we're already providing in Te Puke and look at the aspirations of our young people.''

Chrissi particularly wants to catch up with locals aged between 13 and 24.

''It's really important that there is a youth voice in this work and that their problems, aspirations and ideas for solutions are heard.

''I also want to hear from people and organisations involved with them, linking in with key people working in the education, training and business arena with the view of creating training and employment pathways.''

The outcome will be a plan that aims to address the issues raised.

''The plan will identify strategies to address gaps in what is provided for young people, address the key aspirations of young people in the short to medium term and to enhance the wellbeing, resilience and long-term opportunities for young people in the ward.''

Chrissi says the project has the potential to be an exciting piece of work.

''I'm on [Te Puke High School] board and I'm really passionate about seeing people transitioning.

"It's such a transitionary phase from 18 to 24 and if we can support that, it sets them up to be thriving for the rest of their lives.

"We really want them to be able to successful with whatever they chose, whether it's to stick around [in the district] or take their awesomeness out into the world.''

Chrissi is using her own contacts to put together an emailing list and survey and says people already on her radar will be hearing from her in the near future, but anyone who wants to be part of the project can contact her by email at chrissi@thedaily.org.nz or 021 0256 5054. Text is best.

''A challenge of this work will be getting the voice of those who are maybe falling through the gaps, because they aren't always connected, for them to tell their story.''

■ COLAB comprises more than 60 individuals and organisations working collaboratively to create a connected, thriving community in Te Puke.