Final preparations underway for Te Puke A&P Show

Ken and Ken - aka Hayley Whistler, left, and Vanessa Reid - made their debut at last year’s show and will be back in 2024.

The Te Puke A&P Show Committee is busy putting the finishing touches to its 118th show due to be held on February 10.

New events include a fencing competition, motokhana demo and a horse and pony event with a maximum 60cm jump for all novice riders or any age.

There will also be a mechanical bull to ride for a gold coin donation.

The fun dog ring will again be at the show with classes including best presented, tricks, obedience, fancy dress, obstacle course and judge’s choice with new judges and show entertainers Ken & Ken (Hayley Whistler and Vanessa Reid).

All dogs and puppies must be on a lead and vaccinated.

“It’s a great opportunity to take along your pooch and have some fun,” says A&P Society secretary Kim Cawte.

Te Puke’s strongest man and woman competitions are now regular features of the show. The dairy calf and cattle sections are also back, including all-breed dairy cattle and primary school boys and girls calf sections.

Other major events on the day include the ever-popular lawn mower racing and the truck and tractor pulling competition.

The lawn mower racing will this year also incorporate grass karts and the track and fields will be a lot bigger than previous years.

The classic car club will be putting their vehicles on display for those wanting a more sedate motorised attraction.

Te Puke strongest man and woman competitions are opnce again part of the show.





Competition is sure to be fierce in the sheep racing, another event that attracts the crowds, with three races throughout the day.

Te Puke Young Farmers Club will be running the women’s and men’s gumboot throwing, and the new children’s throwing competition as well as horse shoe throwing competitions.

“The prize money is great, so it is worth the small effort and entry fee to enter.”

The pet corner will have tents full of animals and birds, including chickens, to view and purchase.

Another new attraction for 2024 will be rides in a cart pulled by a Clydesdale and Vadas Angels animal rescue will also be on site with animals available for adoption.

The Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade will be on-site helping educate people as well as having an informative demonstration.

There will be no bar on-site, but visitors are welcome to take their own refreshments or buy from the trade sites and a cafe.

Eftpos will be available from Aegis Security who will have two machines at the entry gates, although cash will make for a smoother flow of traffic.

The roving MC – Mike Jones – will be acknowledging sponsors and helpers throughout the day and visiting trade sites for the occasional spiel.

There will be home industries displays as well as the Hargreaves Children’s Competition featuring drawings, playdough, clay, Lego, collages and paper mache.

Tractor pulling is always a popular part of Te Puke A&P Show.

All exhibits will need to be delivered to the showgrounds on February 9 between noon and 4pm in time for judging.

There will also be miss and master competitions for boys and girls aged from 4 and up to 11 years of age and to enter this, registration will have to be in by 9.20am on show day.

Shearing classes will include the full range for everyone from junior to intermediate, senior, veteran and open with very attractive rewards.

“The women’s invitation class will feature again, which is now a major attraction,” Cawte said.

Other features include a riding horse and pony section as well as a fun event for hunter jumping which will involve both horses and ponies to jump 80 to 90cm. “These events have been specifically designed so that local people can bring their horses and ponies to the show for fun and to also include hunt clubs in the Bay of Plenty.”

Horse of the year qualifying classes include park hack, saddle hunter and working hunter events.

Entry is free for under-5s, children $2, and people aged 13 and over $10. A family ticket for two adults and up to four children is $25. The show attractions and entertainment start at 9 am but gates open at 7am.